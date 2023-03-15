Spring Budget 23: OBR forecasts UK will dodge recession in 2023 with inflation set to fall to 2.9%

Deficit to fall

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt © Zara Farrar - HM Treasury
Image:

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt © Zara Farrar - HM Treasury

The Office for Budget Responsibility has forecast that the UK will not enter a technical recession this year, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said today (15 March).

In the Spring Budget, Hunt said the OBR had predicted inflation will fall to 2.9% at the end of this year, down from 10.7% in the last quarter of 2022.

Previously in the Autumn Statement in November, the OBR had predicted inflation would average 7.4% throughout the year.

It also predicted a 1.5% contraction for UK GDP in 2023, but it has now forecast GDP will contract by just 0.2% throughout the year.

UK GDP is then set to rise by 1.8% in 2024, 2.5% in 2025, 2.1% in 2026 and 1.9% in 2027.

A technical recession is defined as two continuous quarters of declining GDP, which Hunt said would be avoided due to "changing international factors and the measures I take today".

Hunt also said the unemployment rate was set to rise by less than 1%, from 3.7% to 4.4%.

Part of the predicted fall in inflation was due to additional measures from today's Spring Budget, such as the retention of the Energy Price Guarantee, Hunt added.

Market Movers Blog: Markets drop as large European banks suspend trading

The chancellor added that the OBR's forecast showed the deficit would fall in every single year of the five-year forecast.

"In the final two years of the forecast, our current budget is in surplus, meaning we only borrow for investment, and not day-to-day spending," Hunt said.

Underlying debt is forecast to be 92.4% of GDP next year, then 97.3%, 94.6%, 94.8%, before falling to 94.6% in 2028.

Hunt cited the International Monetary Fund, stating that the international body had said "our approach means the UK is on the right track".

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Ten key takeaways from the 2023 Spring Budget

Spring Budget 23: OBR maintains forecast of sharpest drop in living standards since 1950s

More on UK

Industry reacts to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's UK economic outlook, Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street
UK

Spring Budget 23: Hunt's 'optimistic' Budget shrouds likely 'new round of austerity' post-election

‘Still felt like a recession for many’

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 15 March 2023 • 5 min read
© Zara Farrar - HM Treasury
UK

Ten key takeaways from the 2023 Spring Budget

LTA scrapped and OBR forecast

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 15 March 2023 • 4 min read
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt. Credit: Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street
UK

Spring Budget 23: OBR maintains forecast of sharpest drop in living standards since 1950s

Average 6.1% inflation in 2023

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 15 March 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Spring Budget 23: Chancellor abolishes pensions LTA and increases annual allowance to £60,000

15 March 2023 • 1 min read
02

Octopus Investments distribution team at risk as 16 face redundancy

15 March 2023 • 1 min read
03

Spring Budget 23: Chancellor confirms nuclear power to be classed as 'green'

15 March 2023 • 2 min read
04

Ten key takeaways from the 2023 Spring Budget

15 March 2023 • 4 min read
05

Spring Budget 23: Annual investment allowance for firms raised to £1m

15 March 2023 • 1 min read
06

Spring Budget 23: OBR forecasts UK will dodge recession in 2023 with inflation set to fall to 2.9%

15 March 2023 • 1 min read
21 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Asia Market Focus - March 2023

Register now
Trustpilot