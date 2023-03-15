Spring Budget 23: OBR forecasts UK will dodge recession in 2023 with inflation set to fall to 2.9%

In the Spring Budget, Hunt said the OBR had predicted inflation will fall to 2.9% at the end of this year, down from 10.7% in the last quarter of 2022.

Previously in the Autumn Statement in November, the OBR had predicted inflation would average 7.4% throughout the year.

It also predicted a 1.5% contraction for UK GDP in 2023, but it has now forecast GDP will contract by just 0.2% throughout the year.

UK GDP is then set to rise by 1.8% in 2024, 2.5% in 2025, 2.1% in 2026 and 1.9% in 2027.

A technical recession is defined as two continuous quarters of declining GDP, which Hunt said would be avoided due to "changing international factors and the measures I take today".

Hunt also said the unemployment rate was set to rise by less than 1%, from 3.7% to 4.4%.

Part of the predicted fall in inflation was due to additional measures from today's Spring Budget, such as the retention of the Energy Price Guarantee, Hunt added.

The chancellor added that the OBR's forecast showed the deficit would fall in every single year of the five-year forecast.

"In the final two years of the forecast, our current budget is in surplus, meaning we only borrow for investment, and not day-to-day spending," Hunt said.

Underlying debt is forecast to be 92.4% of GDP next year, then 97.3%, 94.6%, 94.8%, before falling to 94.6% in 2028.

Hunt cited the International Monetary Fund, stating that the international body had said "our approach means the UK is on the right track".