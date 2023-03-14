UK labour market shows signs of easing as wage growth slows

The unemployment rate for the three months to January was largely unchanged on the quarter at 3.7%.

According to the Office for National Statistics, growth in regular pay, excluding bonuses, was 6.5% in the three months to January, down from 6.7% the previous month. Including bonuses, annual growth in average total pay was 5.7% during the quarter, down from 6%.

Adjusting for inflation, however, growth in real terms of total and regular pay fell in the year from November 2022 to January 2023, by 3.2% for total pay and by 2.4% for regular pay.

A larger fall on the year for real total pay was last seen in February to April 2009, when it fell by 4.5%, but it is still one of the largest drops in growth since records began in 2001.

Bank of England's Dhingra: Further rate hikes 'pose material risk'

Despite the easing, pay pressures remain high, which Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot, said points to a 4% peak in UK interest rates "looking optimistic", with a 25 basis points hike more plausible next week if worries about the US financial system subside.

"The Bank faces something of a conundrum about whether to hold rates and inject some stability or to continue to fight inflationary fires," he added.

In the three months to February, the number of job vacancies fell by 51,000 to 1,124,000, marking the eighth consecutive fall, although they remain above pre-pandemic levels.

The drop reflects "uncertainty across industries, as survey respondents continue to cite economic pressures as a factor in holding back on recruitment", the ONS said.

UK inflation dips but chancellor warns 'fight is far from over'

Reacting to the figures, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: "The jobs market remains strong, but inflation remains too high. To help people's wages go further, we need to stick to our plan to halve inflation this year.

"Tomorrow at the Budget, I will set out how we will go further to bear down on inflation, reduce debt and grow the economy, including by helping more people back into work."