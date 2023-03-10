MJ Hudson sells UK fund management business

The business being sold comprises of four companies: MJ Hudson Advisers; MJ Hudson Fund Management; MJ Hudson Consulting and MJ Hudson Fund Administration.

Subject to Financial Conduct Authority approval, the M&A deal will see Khepri buy the four firms alongside certain client contracts being serviced by the fund management business.

The special purpose vehicle is wholly owned by William Roxburgh and Michael Booth, directors within MJ Hudson's UK fund management arm.

The duo will fund the acquisition via convertible loan notes and equity investment from Khepri director David Sherriffs, resulting in Roxburgh and Booth holding 10% after the conversion.

Khepri will acquire the business for a cash consideration of £1m, plus £15,000 for the first three months from exchange, and an additional £30,000 a month until the deal is finalised, which will be paid on completion.

Tower Gate Capital and Khepri agreed the special purpose vehicle will provide £1.8m of working capital to the four fund management companies, £1.3m of which is expected to be used as regulatory capital after completion.

Once the deal is finalised, MJ Hudson Group's loans owed to the fund management companies - worth just under £2m - will be extinguished.