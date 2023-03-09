US unemployment rises more than forecast but market still tight

The number of new claims for jobless benefits increased by the most in five months last week. Weekly claims rose 21,000 to 211,000. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 195,000 claims in the week.

The four week average of claims rose 4,000 to 197,000. Continuing claims jumped 69,000 to 1.718 million.

Part of the rise reflects a surge in applications in New York state. Economists have pointed to a winter school recess between 20 and 24 February as the main driver. There was also a spike in Californian claims.

Although the latest data suggest some easing of inflationary pressures coming from the jobs market, it is unlikely to be enough to significantly change the Federal Reserve's overall monetary policy stance.

The Fed's rate setting committee meets the week after next and another rate rise is all but certain with inflation remaining well above the 2% target.

Inflation data released next week will be crucial in determining the size of the rate rise and the tone of the commentary from chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues.

"Uncertainty continues to surround the next steps in the Federal Reserve's monetary policy," said Wael Makarem, senior market strategist at Exness. "After the chair's interventions this week and the publication of new data on the jobs market, expectations continue to swing with each new piece of information."

"When he testified in front of the Senate, Jerome Powell supported the central bank's focus on fighting inflation to the detriment of the job market creating a confrontation with some senators who questioned the current policy. His comments led the markets to price in a 50 basis points increase in interest rates during their next meeting, sending markets down."

"However, today's higher-than-expected initial jobless claims could change expectations in particular if future job market data goes in the same direction," Makarem continued. "Markets have reacted positively with stocks and oil benefitting the most. Hopes of a milder monetary policy could still be on the line if the job market starts seeing worsening conditions."