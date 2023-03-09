Pacific AM hires associate director to distribution team

Elliott Kibble joins the firm

Pacific AM's Elliott Kibble
Pacific Asset Management has appointed Elliott Kibble as associate director of its UK adviser solutions distribution team. 

Kibble will be responsible for the distribution of PAM's range of technology-enabled model portfolio solutions and multi-asset funds. He will report into Ben Sears, head of UK solutions.

He joins PAM after a number of years at LGT Wealth Management, most recently as business development director, where he was responsible for relationships across the North of England.

Underperforming markets push distribution staff to doors as bonuses dwindle

Sears said: "We are excited to welcome Elliott to PAM as we strengthen our presence in the UK adviser market. Elliott brings a wealth of experience in delivering quality investment solutions for advisers and their clients to this role, where he will be responsible for managing our relationships in the Midlands, North of England and beyond."

"It is an exciting time to join the business as it continues to grow its offering," Kibble added. "I am greatly looking forward to working closely with Ben and the team, focusing on deepening and expanding our strategic relationships across the country and enhancing the IFA and client experience through technology-enabled solutions."

Pacific Asset Management is based in London and had £3.6 billion of assets under management at the end of January.

 

