Central bank chiefs toughen rhetoric against inflation

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said yesterday (8 March) to Congress that higher and faster rate hikes could be coming but were still heavily reliant on data that have not yet been released.

Powell hinted the Fed might return to half-point rate rises after stepping back to a 25bps rise a month ago and began to soften its language on inflation.

"If, and I stress that no decision has been made on this, but if the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes," he said.

He added the Fed's Federal Open Market Committee would be looking closely at tomorrow's jobs data and next week's inflation numbers before deciding on what size rate hike to roll out later this month.

The Fed chair refused to answer whether he would support pausing rate hikes if the US entered a recession, responding that it was "a serious question".

"I cannot tell you because I do not know all the facts," he said.

Powell also acknowledged in the session that he had been wrong to view inflation as being caused by "transitory" factors, which would have allowed it to ease on its own without Fed intervention.

There have been "a bunch of firsts," he added.

"If we ever get this pitch again, we will know how to swing at it."

Europe Central Bank

Similarly strong rhetoric came on the same day from European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde, who vowed to do "whatever it takes" to restore price stability.

In a speech for International Woman's Day, Lagarde highlighted that women were those most likely to be affected by soaring inflation, noting that "the lowest paid are the women".

"Those that are the prime victims of high inflation are the underprivileged, the vulnerable," she said. "It is not a pretty situation."

While the ECB may have begun hiking rates later than other central banks, in July, it has since continued at an unprecedented rate, and has showed no signs of letting up early.

In her speech, Lagarde also cautioned against a rise in protectionism, noting that the number of trade restrictions in place had jumped tenfold over the last decade, though argued the world was not facing "outright deglobalisation".

"The powerful economic logic underpinning the gains from international trade remains as valid as ever for governments and firms alike," she said.

Bank of England

Yesterday, Swati Dhingra of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee gave her first speech on interest rates since joining the committee.

Dhingra took a radically different tone to Powell and Lagarde, as one of the two most dovish members of the BoE's committee.

She warned that "overtightening poses a more material risk at this point" and cautioned that further rate hikes could strangle output as we approach a potential recession.

Since she joined the committee in August last year, Dhingra has voted for lower interest rate hikes, between 0.25bps and 0.5bps below the end decided rate.

At the last round of voting in February, she was the only member note to vote for a 4% interest rate, opting for 3.5%.

The head of the Bank of England was less clear on his outlook last week, as governor Andrew Bailey split opinions on the central bank's path for further rate hikes.

In his speech, Bailey cryptically said: "I would caution against suggesting either that we are done with increasing bank rate, or that we will inevitably need to do more. Some further increase in bank rate may turn out to be appropriate, but nothing is decided," dividing experts on whether he would continue to hike rates as the current trajectory.