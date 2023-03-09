Wealth Club hands new Quality Shares portfolio to ex-HL manager Huggins

Prior to joining Wealth Club in April 2022 after ten years at Hargreaves Lansdown, with five of those as a fund manager, Huggins was the lead manager of the HL Select Growth fund, as well as a co-manager of the HL Select UK income fund, with a combined AUM of £500m.

The portfolio will be composed of 15 to 20 companies in North America, the UK and Europe with long-term capital growth prospects, resilient business models, competitive advantages, "exceptional" cash generation and strong cultures.

Huggins, head of equities at Wealth Club, said: "We have called this the Quality Shares portfolio because that is exactly what investors get. A small number of exceptional-quality shares chosen and managed by me, with a significant portion of my own money invested alongside theirs."

Hargreaves Lansdown launches US equity fund

Given the newly-launched product is not a fund, Huggins told Investment Week he will have fewer constraints and restrictions, as the portfolio will not have quarterly performance targets. "That means more freedom," he said. "Hopefully in the long run that will lead to better performance."

The portfolio will still benchmark its performance against the IA Global sector, he said. Huggins will also communicate regularly with investors, who will receive quarterly and annual valuation statements.

"You often invest in the fund and you will get the top 10 names and a factsheet and that is about it, you often do not hear much from the portfolio manager," he said.

"This will aim to deliver much more insight and communication for clients. They will see every single share that I invest into, they will know why I like that business, why I own it. If I make mistakes, I will tell them why I have made a mistake."

The portfolio will be exclusively available through Wealth Club and can be held in an ISA and general investment account.

Redwheel launches Greenwheel sustainability capability

With a minimum investment of £10,000, clients will be able to invest lump sums or make transfers from other providers. The annual custody charge will be 0.25%, with an annual management charge of 1%.

Alex Davies, CEO and founder of Wealth Club, added: "Charlie is one of the most talented fund managers I have come across. I have known him for 12 years: I gave him his first job at HL fresh out of Oxford University and have been waiting for an opportune time to work with him again.

"After a year of behind-the-scenes work, I am delighted the portfolio is now ready and I am investing a significant amount of my own money."

Under his tenure managing the HL Select UK Growth Shares fund, the strategy delivered a total return of 64.7% versus 38.7% for the IA UK All Companies sector, ranking the fund 26th out of 209 funds in the sector, according to data from Morningstar.