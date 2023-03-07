JPM Emerging Markets trust NAV up 1.3% with 'optimistic note' ahead

Share price total return for the trust for the period was up 5.1%. Over five years, the cumulative total return to the trust's shareholders is up 32.8%, against the benchmark return of 4.8%.

The performance meant the trust beat its benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets index, which ended the period down 2.1%.

Share price total return for the trust for the period was up 5.1%. Over five years, the cumulative total return to the trust's shareholders is up 32.8%, against the benchmark return of 4.8%. Performance was volatile, with chairman Aidan Lisser branding it "a game of two halves".

Between 1 July to 30th September 2022, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 11.6% in US dollar terms, before rebounding by 9.7% over the following three months, a reversal of fortunes for emerging market equities that has so far continued into 2023.

Managers Austin Forey and John Citron said the "more optimistic note in markets", and the main drivers of emerging equity markets, namely the US dollar and Chinese economic re-opening, may yet have further to run.

They said: "The developed world faces a tough year economically, while emerging economies continue to grow, and will be helped further by a recovery in China."

Over the last six months, the JP Morgan trust's discount has narrowed, closing the reporting period at 7%. The trust's chair welcomed the narrowing. At the end of the last financial year, the trust's shares traded at a 10.3% discount, having widened substantially.

Lisser pointed out this was the experience of many other investment trusts, as at the end of June 2022 the investment trust sector as a whole, excluding 3i Group plc and on a weighted basis, was trading at approximately a 10.6% discount.

Earnings per share were 0.64p in 2022, up from 0.38p in 2021. The Board has declared an interim dividend of 0.58p for the 2022 financial year, up from 0.52p in 2021, representing growth of 11.5%.

New investments bought by the trust during the last six months included Yili, the leading dairy products company in China, which forms part of the portfolio's exposure to consumer demand as the economy reopens.

The trust also bought back into Greentown Service, a Chinese premises management company it has owned before, and added to existing holdings across a number of industries including branded spirits, software and healthcare.

Managers Austin Forey and John Citron said at the time these further buys into Chinese companies "felt like a series of bad decisions".

They said: "Every new stock we added in China fell in value almost from the moment we purchased it.

"But the decline in Chinese share prices over the last couple of years brought a number of good businesses to acceptable valuations, including those mentioned above, triggering some additions to the portfolio and leading to a larger than usual allocation to that market.

"This has helped the portfolio keep pace with the recovery in China and the overall Index since the beginning of November 2022."