Calastone: UK equities suffered £962m outflows in February 2023

February 2023 was the third worst month on record for UK equity funds

February was also the 21st consecutive month of outflows from UK-focused equity funds.

Calastone's Fund Flow Index saw investors pull £581m from equity funds, making UK equities "by far the least popular sector with their domestic investors", the firm said.

US and European equities also faced high levels of outflows, with £368m and £250m pulled from North American and European equities, respectively. For Europe, February marked the 17th consecutive month of outflows.

Asia Pacific also experienced higher levels of outflows, as the £50m pulled virtually reversed the inflows of January 2023.

Global equity funds, however, had a significantly better month, with over £1bn in new capital in February. The majority of the net buying came early in the month when markets where still rising, Calastone said.

Surprisingly, the rise in inflows was not driven by the popularity of funds with an ESG mandate, which accounted for 43% (£466m) of inflows, as more traditional global funds raked in £613m.

Edward Glyn, head of global markets at Calastone, said: "Stock markets have sagged on the realisation that the interest-rate medicine prescribed to control inflation will be needed in higher doses and for longer. The UK economy may need more rate hikes too, but its stock market nevertheless has some natural resistance to the valuation compression that higher rates mean for asset prices, owing to its relatively low growth/high cash flow profile.

"Yet UK investors cannot be persuaded to stick with UK equities, despite their extremely strong relative performance over the last year. It is clear that a structural diversification is under way to reduce the relatively heavy weighting in UK investor portfolios to UK-focused funds.

"The general air of pessimism over the UK's economic decline, weak government finances, political chaos and rising corporate taxes seems to have accelerated this trend with consistent outflows from UK funds and inflows to global ones."

Bonds

The bond market experienced the opposite trend, as asset allocation has steadily been shifting from equities to bonds over the past few months.

Bond funds attracted net inflows of £834m in February - the third best in two years, Calastone said - and since July 2022, inflows have nearly matched the £5.1bn outflows at the time.

The deterioration of conditions in the bond markets, however, meant a reduction of inflows to fixed income compared to January's "near-record" net purchases.

Glyn added: "The inflows to fixed income funds are interesting. Like equities, bonds have also endured a bear market over the last year, yet these funds have enjoyed inflows even as equity funds have suffered outflows. There are two factors at play.

"First, investors are structurally overweight equities. Years of strong market performance not only attracted new cash to equities but also saw existing holdings swell in value - equity funds assumed an ever-larger weighting in investor portfolios as a result.

"Equity and bond prices have already suffered the value compression that comes with higher interest rates, leaving bonds offering the most attractive yields since before the Global Financial Crisis, as well as the prospect of capital gains if a recession bites and market interest rates fall. Meanwhile, equities are at risk from a second downturn if that same recession bites into profits.

"A combination of enticing interest income and potential capital gains along with fear of losses on equities and the need to restore a healthier asset mix are therefore all working in favour of fixed income at present."