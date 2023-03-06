LGT Wealth Management hires portfolio manager from Brooks Macdonald

Ben Palmer joins

clock • 1 min read
Ben Palmer (pictured) has joined LGT Wealth Management as lead portfolio manager for its sustainable investment service.
Image:

Ben Palmer (pictured) has joined LGT Wealth Management as lead portfolio manager for its sustainable investment service.

LGT Wealth Management has named Ben Palmer as lead portfolio manager for its sustainable investment service for financial advisers.

He joins the intermediary investment services team, led by Phoebe Stone, and will be responsible for the LGT Wealth Management Sustainable Model Portfolio Service and the Verus sustainable multi-asset fund.

Palmer was previously at Brooks Macdonald, where he worked as head of responsible investment and coordinated investment research, portfolio construction, reporting and communication outputs as well as driving business development.

He was also named one of Investment Week's ESG influencers in 2021 and is a judge for the Sustainable Investment Awards 2023.

abrdn's £6bn discretionary fund management arm to be sold to LGT

On his appointment, Palmer said: "LGT Wealth Management has a fantastic reputation in the industry with strong and committed leadership at the helm. The unique ownership structure of LGT has enabled significant strides both operationally and in their approach to investing, which is particularly inspiring and I am delighted to be part of a forward-looking firm."

Phoebe Stone, head of intermediary investment services at LGT Wealth Management, added: "As advisers become increasingly aware of the risk mitigation that sustainable portfolios can provide to their clients, alongside the investment opportunities presented when assessing long-term trends, we are seeing heightened interest in our sustainable portfolios."

She said: "We are growing rapidly to meet this demand, and Ben's addition to the team with his strong experience in sustainable and responsible investing will further enhance our sustainable investment proposition."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

NN Investment Partners rebrands following acquisition

Calastone: UK equities suffered £962m outflows in February 2023

More on People moves

Nick Greenwood (pictured), has resigned from Premier Miton Investors.
People moves

Nick Greenwood resigns from Premier Miton

Two months after co-manager left

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 07 March 2023 • 1 min read
The company said there will be no changes anticipated in the way the portfolio is managed on a day to day basis as a result of this change.
People moves

New co-portfolio manager joins BlackRock Frontiers

Sudaif Niaz

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 01 March 2023 • 1 min read
Sacha El Khoury joined from Columbia Threadneedle.
People moves

Artemis poaches head of impact equities from Columbia Threadneedle

Sacha El Khoury joins

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 01 March 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals finalists for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023

06 March 2023 • 10 min read
02

Nick Greenwood resigns from Premier Miton

07 March 2023 • 1 min read
03

Mark Mobius issues China warning over restricted flow of money

06 March 2023 • 2 min read
04

Two of Home REIT's largest tenants enter into voluntary liquidation

06 March 2023 • 2 min read
05

GAM attempts to find buyer as results deadline looms - reports

06 March 2023 • 1 min read
06

'Another kick in the teeth': Why is London's stock market light fading?

06 March 2023 • 5 min read
14 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Global Equity Market Focus - March 2023

Register now
Trustpilot