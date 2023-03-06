LGT Wealth Management hires portfolio manager from Brooks Macdonald

He joins the intermediary investment services team, led by Phoebe Stone, and will be responsible for the LGT Wealth Management Sustainable Model Portfolio Service and the Verus sustainable multi-asset fund.

Palmer was previously at Brooks Macdonald, where he worked as head of responsible investment and coordinated investment research, portfolio construction, reporting and communication outputs as well as driving business development.

He was also named one of Investment Week's ESG influencers in 2021 and is a judge for the Sustainable Investment Awards 2023.

On his appointment, Palmer said: "LGT Wealth Management has a fantastic reputation in the industry with strong and committed leadership at the helm. The unique ownership structure of LGT has enabled significant strides both operationally and in their approach to investing, which is particularly inspiring and I am delighted to be part of a forward-looking firm."

Phoebe Stone, head of intermediary investment services at LGT Wealth Management, added: "As advisers become increasingly aware of the risk mitigation that sustainable portfolios can provide to their clients, alongside the investment opportunities presented when assessing long-term trends, we are seeing heightened interest in our sustainable portfolios."

She said: "We are growing rapidly to meet this demand, and Ben's addition to the team with his strong experience in sustainable and responsible investing will further enhance our sustainable investment proposition."