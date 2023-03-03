Ninety One UK Alpha loses Square Mile A rating following manager change

Anna Farmbrough and Ben Needham will take over the management of the fund at the end of March.

While co-manager Anna Farmbrough and newly named co-manager Ben Needham will take over the reins at the end of March, Square Mile analysts said the fund's A rating was "predicated on Brazier's involvement as the architect of the approach".

As a result, they decided to monitor how the strategy will be managed by the two co-managers in the future before making any decisions.

Simon Brazier to depart from Ninety One

Artemis and BlackRock also faced losses in the consultancy's ratings round-up for February 2023.

The Artemis Global Select fund's AA rating was suspended after portfolio manager Simon Edelsten decided to retire at the end of 2023, while co-manager Alex Illingworth left the business at the end of February.

Alex Stanic joined Artemis from JP Morgan as head of global equities and he will manage the fund alongside Edelsten until the end of the year.

Square Mile analysts said they will meet with Stanic to discuss how the fund will be managed in the future and they will provide and update in due course.

At the same time, the BlackRock Gold & General fund was downgraded from AA to A. This is due to its underperformance versus the FTSE Gold Mines index, although analysts said they "retain conviction in the fund based on the strength and depth of its investment team".

They added the fund must have underweight exposure to the three largest companies in the index to be UCITs compliant, as it can accentuate relative performance "both on the up and downside".

Upgrades and new ratings

On the other side, Aegon, Federated Hermes and Schroders all received upgrades to their ratings.

The Aegon Strategic Bond fund went from 'Positive Prospect' to A rating as its lead managers Alexander Pelteshki and Colin Finlayson - who have managed the fund since the end of 2018 with an "active, high-conviction approach" - delivered an "impressive return profile despite a challenging market backdrop for fixed income over the course of 2022", Square Mile analysts said.

Square Mile upgrades five strategic bond funds while BNY Mellon suffers two downgrades

The Federated Hermes Impact Opportunities Equity fund followed a similar trajectory going from 'Responsible Positive Prospect' to 'Responsible A' rating.

This change was largely attributed to managers Ingrid Kukuljan and Martin Todd's investment approach, which focused on companies that provide solutions to societal and environmental problems.

The Schroders Global Energy Transition fund followed suit as it also went from 'Responsible Positive Prospect' to a 'Responsible A'.

Square Mile said the upgrade was due to its promising long-term offering centred on investing in companies that are actively involved in the transition to clean energy.

Lastly, the consultancy firm added a new rating for the T Rowe Price Global Impact Credit fund which was awarded the 'Responsible Positive Prospect' rating.

Its introduction into the Academy of Funds was based on its "considered thematic approach" analysts explained, as the fund - launched in late 2021 - invests in issuers whose core economic activities provide solutions to social and environmental challenges.