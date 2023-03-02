FCA launches study to assess uncompetitive data markets

The Financial Conduct Authority has launched a study investigating the effectiveness of competition in the wholesale data market in response to a recent report questioning fairness of the trade data market.

The trade data findings report revealed a lack of effective competition and innovation in the market, with some areas concentrated among a small number of firms, resulting in little choice in providers for essential data, while switching supplier is a difficult process.

Apex Group launches ESG benchmarking database for private markets

Complexity presents a key issue, with data users struggling to make "informed choices" regarding its purchase due to the process involved in selling data, which in turn, combined with limited supplier choice, may result in additional costs being passed on to UK retail investors and savers.

The FCA noted it is working with the government to develop consolidated tapes, which "collect wholesale data across the market and distribute them in single, standardised data feeds".

This may result in the reduced cost and improved quality and accessibility of wholesale data.

Wholesale data market study

Access to good quality, fairly priced data is described by the FCA as "important for the whole financial system", allowing for "properly informed, timely investment decisions", and as a result of the failings found, the regulator is seeking views on the wholesale data market.

Respondents have until 30 March to offer their comments, with the FCA publishing the study within 12 months, accompanied by a provisional decision of whether to refer these markets onto the Competition and Markets Authority.

FCA sees 'clear rationale' for regulatory oversight of ESG data providers

The study will investigate the efficiency of markets for benchmarks, credit ratings data and market data vendor services.

Sheldon Mills, executive director, consumers and competition at the FCA, said: "Our work aims to make sure that competition is working well in wholesale data markets and market participants can access data they need. This is important to help foster the competition and innovation that will help boost the UK economy and secure better outcomes for investors.

"We will use the findings from our wholesale data work and findings from our market study to guide us in our efforts to achieve these aims."

