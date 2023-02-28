Princess Private Equity abandons FX hedging policy and reconfirms dividend

In the trust's Q4 update published on the London Stock Exchange today (28 February), the £1bn investment trust said that ceasing hedging will reduce the volatility of cash flows. However, the NAV volatility will increase as a result of changing FX rates.

This comes after an unexpected €60 million cash outflow last November to settle FX hedges as a result of the US dollar's outperformance, which forced the suspension of the second interim dividend in order to preserve liquidity, Winterflood analysts wrote in a research note.

The contracts which are currently in place are of short duration and will be closed out by 31 March, the board said. The company will report the underlying FX exposure to allow investors to apply their own hedging overlay.

Priyesh Parmar, research analyst at broker Numis said: "We believe discontinuing the currency hedging is the right thing to do, especially given more of the shareholder register is UK, rather than European based, compared to history."

"There have been other examples of investment companies running into difficulties hedging currency including listed hedge funds in the 2008 GFC as well as certain debt ICs and often managers get little credit for having hedging, whilst there is substantial downside if it goes wrong."

The trust also reconfirmed the dividend objective of paying 5% of opening NAV through semi-annual payments. The first payment for FY23, expected to be €0.36, will be paid in June, resulting in a prospective yield in excess of 7%.

"It is positive to see the company re-establishing the dividend target. However, having suspended its dividend twice in recent years, as well as during the GFC, we believe investors may take little confidence in Princess reconfirming its dividend," added Parmar.

The company also said today that chair Richard Battey, who has been on the board for 13 years, is stepping down at the AGM in June. He will be succeeded by Steve Le Page, who has sat on the board since October 2017.

In addition, the trust has increased its revolving credit facility from €110m to €140m and extended the term from December 2024 to December 2026, on "substantially similar terms".