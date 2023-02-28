FTSE 350 hits boardroom target of 40% women for first time

FTSE Women Leaders Review

clock • 2 min read
Women now hold a third of all leadership roles in FTSE 350 companies.
Image:

Women now hold a third of all leadership roles in FTSE 350 companies.

FTSE 350 companies have met the target of 40% women on their boards, three years ahead of a 2025 deadline.

The findings come as part of the latest report by the government-backed FTSE Women Leaders Review, which was launched today in Canary Wharf. 

The report tracks the progress being made in breaking down barriers to the progression of talented women into directorships and senior executive roles across businesses.

Just 4% of FTSE 350 CEOs are women

Today's findings demonstrate steady progress in getting women leaders to the top table of business in the UK.

Women's board representation increased by nearly 3% in 2022 across the FTSE 350 (40.2%). 

Women in FTSE 350 leadership positions below the board are now at 33.5% and at 34.3% for the 50 of the UK's largest private companies, published for the first time this year.

Women now hold a third of all leadership roles in FTSE 350 companies, too.

The next critical goal for business is to achieve a target of 40% women in FTSE 350 leadership teams before 2025, which UK business is on-track to meet.

Kemi Badenoch, business and trade secretary and women & equalities minister, said: "This progress is very welcome, and I would urge business to keep up this momentum to achieve better balance in leadership positions as well as in boardrooms."

Just over a decade ago, 152 of the FTSE 350 Boards had no women on them at all.

Now, women are on every board of the FTSE 350 and the vast majority of the 350 companies now have three or more women on their board.

Today's results secure the UK in second place when compared internationally to other countries pushing for more women to sit on top public listed boards, the government said.

Female FTSE 100 directors paid 74% less than men

Progress has been achieved on an entirely voluntary basis, rather than by a mandatory quota system that is enforced on businesses in many countries.

Minister for women Maria Caulfield said: "Making sure the right people are in the top roles is not just morally right, it makes good business sense."

Nimesh Patel and Penny James, co-chairs of the FTSE Women Leaders Review, said extending the Review to include 50 of the largest UK private companies means the work now tracks progress of women in 30,000 leadership roles across British business.

They added: "This is a defining moment and is testament to the power of the voluntary approach and the collective efforts of many businesses and individuals over the last decade."

Related Topics

More on ESG

BS ISO 32210: Sustainable Finance will contain advice on seven key areas in its attempt to "support adapting or enhancing components already present in organisations".
ESG

BSI launches global standard to address 'dysfunctional' sustainable finance sector

BS ISO 32210: Sustainable Finance

Sian Barnett Wike
Sian Barnett Wike
clock 28 February 2023 • 3 min read
Will Ballard (pictured), head of equities at Border to Coast Pensions Partnership
ESG

50 shades of grey: why decarbonisation in the mining sector is not always black and white

Ever increasing scrutiny

Will Ballard
clock 27 February 2023 • 3 min read
The ESG data as a service database will include dozens of anonymised data points for peer comparison.
ESG

Apex Group launches ESG benchmarking database for private markets

Data as a Service platform

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 27 February 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

abrdn's £6bn discretionary fund management arm to be sold to LGT

28 February 2023 • 2 min read
02

Bond resurgence sparks rethink of alternatives in multi-asset portfolios

28 February 2023 • 5 min read
03

Home REIT removed from FTSE indices amid prolonged share suspension

28 February 2023 • 1 min read
04

Helena Morrissey becomes group chair of Altum

28 February 2023 • 1 min read
05

Octopus Investments CEO Ruth Handcock steps back

28 February 2023 • 2 min read
06

Liontrust slams Home REIT over 'serious shortcomings' and weighs investor action

27 February 2023 • 1 min read
02 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Spring 2023

Register now
Trustpilot