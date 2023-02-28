FTSE 350 hits boardroom target of 40% women for first time

Women now hold a third of all leadership roles in FTSE 350 companies.

The findings come as part of the latest report by the government-backed FTSE Women Leaders Review, which was launched today in Canary Wharf.

The report tracks the progress being made in breaking down barriers to the progression of talented women into directorships and senior executive roles across businesses.

Just 4% of FTSE 350 CEOs are women

Today's findings demonstrate steady progress in getting women leaders to the top table of business in the UK.

Women's board representation increased by nearly 3% in 2022 across the FTSE 350 (40.2%).

Women in FTSE 350 leadership positions below the board are now at 33.5% and at 34.3% for the 50 of the UK's largest private companies, published for the first time this year.

The next critical goal for business is to achieve a target of 40% women in FTSE 350 leadership teams before 2025, which UK business is on-track to meet.

Kemi Badenoch, business and trade secretary and women & equalities minister, said: "This progress is very welcome, and I would urge business to keep up this momentum to achieve better balance in leadership positions as well as in boardrooms."

Just over a decade ago, 152 of the FTSE 350 Boards had no women on them at all.

Now, women are on every board of the FTSE 350 and the vast majority of the 350 companies now have three or more women on their board.

Today's results secure the UK in second place when compared internationally to other countries pushing for more women to sit on top public listed boards, the government said.

Female FTSE 100 directors paid 74% less than men

Progress has been achieved on an entirely voluntary basis, rather than by a mandatory quota system that is enforced on businesses in many countries.

Minister for women Maria Caulfield said: "Making sure the right people are in the top roles is not just morally right, it makes good business sense."

Nimesh Patel and Penny James, co-chairs of the FTSE Women Leaders Review, said extending the Review to include 50 of the largest UK private companies means the work now tracks progress of women in 30,000 leadership roles across British business.

They added: "This is a defining moment and is testament to the power of the voluntary approach and the collective efforts of many businesses and individuals over the last decade."