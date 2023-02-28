Tillit removes FTF Martin Currie Japan Equity fund after manager exit

Hideo Shiozumi retires

Combined, these factors left Tillit “unconvinced that the unique investment philosophy and process applied by Hideo Shiozumi, would be embraced going forward”.
The Tillit platform has removed the £428m FTF Martin Currie Japan Equity fund from its fund universe, following the departure of the fund’s manager.

In an update, Tillit said its investment committee decided to remove the fund as lead manager Hideo Shiozumi retires.

As per Tillit's process, the departure of a lead manager triggered an immediate review by the fund selection team, given Shiozumi's key person risk.

Incoming manager of the Martin Currie fund Paul Danes has previous experience managing Japanese equities, but their most recent experience is in managing Asia ex-Japan equities.

There is also a proposed change in philosophy, shifting from Japanese companies focused on domestic growth to those focused on global growth.

Combined, these factors left Tillit "unconvinced that the unique investment philosophy and process applied by Hideo Shiozumi would be embraced going forward", according to Sheridan Admans, head of fund selection at Tillit.

A named fund manager leaving does not automatically mean a fund will be removed from the Tillit platform, but it triggers a meeting with the new managers to assess their experience and planned approach.

