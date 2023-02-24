Third Point launches board challenge against Bath & Body Works

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
The $10bn business revealed poor results yesterday
Third Point Investors has launched a board challenge against Bath & Body Works, the firm’s fourth largest holding, citing excessive executive pay and poor financial performance.

"As fiduciaries, we have no choice but to put forth qualified director candidates and give our fellow shareholders the opportunity to elect directors who can hold the stewards of their capital responsible for the decisions they make," warned founder and CEO of Third Point Daniel Loeb in a letter to the board on 22 February.

While the CEO did not name which directors it will aim to replace, the window for nominating candidates to the soap and fragrance maker's board opened earlier this month and closes 13 March.

Third Point said that since November last year, it had "raised concerns about the company's corporate governance and decision-making process". It holds approximately 6% of Bath & Body Works shares.

Loeb cited an $18m pay package for Sarah Nash, the company's board chair, who was briefly interim chief executive last year, describing it as "outsized" and "a massive governance failure".

The firm's separation from Victoria's Secret, which was spun off in 2021 into a separate listed company, was also pointed to, as Loeb described it as "ill-prepared" and "rudderless" following the move.

Results

In results published yesterday, Bath & Body Works warned that net sales were predicted to remain flat or decline for the business, while announcing plans to cut $200m in costs over the next two years.

The $10bn business also responded to Loeb's letter, stating that it "strongly disagrees" with Loeb's views, adding that executives had engaged with the firm in an attempt to avoid a proxy fight.

Loeb's most recent complaint is over the firm's decision to appoint Steven Voskuil, CFO of the Hershey Company, to the board of directors, over a candidate picked by Third Point.

However, Bath & Body Works pushed back, arguing the appointment had been the product of "extensive engagement with Third Point," and noted that another recent appointment, Lucy Brady, had been proposed by Third Point.

"It is unfortunate that Third Point has chosen to announce its intent to pursue a costly public proxy fight despite the board's good faith engagement efforts over the past several months," the company added.

