Nomura AM names new sales director

Kevin McFarlane joins firm

clock • 1 min read
Image:

Kevin McFarland has joined Nomura AM

Nomura Asset Management has appointed Kevin McFarlane as regional sales director covering the North of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. 

McFarlane joins the firm with over 30 years' industry experience, including time spent in senior positions at SVM Asset Management, Premier Miton, Schroders, and Standard Life.

In the newly created role, he will be responsible for driving growth of Nomura's wholesale business, and promoting its products and its strategic partner, American Century Investments. He will report to Jon Nash, head of UK and Ireland wholesale distribution.

Nash said: "I am delighted to welcome Kevin to Nomura Asset Management UK. He has an impressive track record and extensive experience in leading sales teams, focusing on both national and regional discretionary managers and independent financial advisers, in these regions."

"The UK has always been a key market for us. Kevin's appointment reinforces its importance and NAM's commitment to providing our clients and prospective clients with exceptional service and support."

McFarlane added: "I am thrilled to join the NAM team and I am looking forward to help drive the engagement with new audiences in a region and market that I know very well." 

