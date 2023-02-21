Vanguard defends decision to quit Net Zero Asset Managers - reports

'Our voice was being drowned out'

clock • 2 min read
“We just want to make sure that risks are being appropriately disclosed and that every company is playing by the rules.”
Image:

“We just want to make sure that risks are being appropriately disclosed and that every company is playing by the rules.”

Vanguard exited a group of asset managers that had come together to address climate change because it was not being listened to, its CEO has claimed, as he warned about ESG-focused returns.

The world's second largest asset manager resigned from the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative in December but stated it is committed to lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

Speaking to the FT, Vanguard chief executive Tim Buckley said the decision to leave came because "we felt that our voice was being drowned out or confused". 

Buckley said Vanguard's position is to not "dictate company strategy" of the companies it invests in, describing such action as "hubris".

He added: "We just want to make sure that risks are being appropriately disclosed and that every company is playing by the rules."

The American index fund investing giant, which has 30 million clients worldwide and $7.2trn in assets under management, has previously refused to ban new investments in fossil fuels from its funds.

Buckley said it was for "politicians and regulators…to set the ground rules to achieve a just transition to a lower carbon economy".

The Vanguard boss also disparaged the returns from ESG focused funds, as well as alternative assets, telling investors not to expect better returns over the trackers it mainly offers.

Buckley said: "We cannot state that [ESG] investing is better performance wise than broad index-based investing."

Vanguard sells just 28 sustainable funds with global assets of $33.9bn. That is well behind its closest rival BlackRock, which has a far bigger range of 282 sustainable funds with assets of $270bn, according to data provider Morningstar.

Buckley said the firm's ESG funds that exclude certain companies, "allow investors to express their values and preferences" but this "has to be an individual investor's choice".

He also warned alternative strategies, such as private equity and private credit do not "automatically" improve returns, and are "not a panacea to the challenges facing investors". 

Buckley's focus is forcing more price competition in the financial advice market to attract more clients into Vanguard's advisory business, with a target of 1 million clients by the end of 2025. 

The group currently provides advice to about 650,000 retail clients that together account for $350bn in assets.

Related Topics

More on ESG

AGM season to focus on quantifying climate impacts within company accounts
ESG

AGM season to focus on quantifying climate impacts within company accounts

The Investment Association has identified "accounting for climate change" as a critical focus area for AGM season in 2023. 

Sian Barnett Wike
Sian Barnett Wike
clock 20 February 2023 • 3 min read
Jenn-Hui Tan, Fidelity Global Head of Stewardship & Sustainable Investing
ESG

Industry Voice: Companies sticking with ESG despite challenges - but one key blindspot remains

Jenn-Hui Tan, Global Head of Stewardship & Sustainable Investing, Fidelity International
clock 20 February 2023 • 8 min read
Several considerations in the paper regarding governance cover a wide realm of topics for discussion.
ESG

FCA: 'What gets measured and incentivised gets done'

10 May deadline

Sian Barnett Wike
Sian Barnett Wike
clock 16 February 2023 • 13 min read
Most read
01

Link and FCA update on Woodford investigation 'raises more questions than it answers'

20 February 2023 • 3 min read
02

Harcus Parker calls on Home REIT to explain link between Bluestar and Alvarium

21 February 2023 • 1 min read
03

FCA sets out ideas for post-Brexit rules of UK asset management sector

20 February 2023 • 2 min read
04

Stock Spotlight: Coca-Cola's shares fall flat despite overcoming bubbling inflation

20 February 2023 • 4 min read
05

Vanguard defends decision to quit Net Zero Asset Managers - reports

21 February 2023 • 2 min read
06

Selectors on Screen: Quilter Cheviot's Wood on the manager merry-go-round, thematics and active prospects

21 February 2023 • 1 min read
02 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Spring 2023

Register now
Trustpilot