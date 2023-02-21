Harcus Parker calls on Home REIT to explain link between Bluestar and Alvarium

Law firm Harcus Parker has called on Home REIT to explain the “nature of the engagement” between potential purchaser Bluestar and former manager of the trust Alvarium.

Jennifer Morrissey, partner at Harcus Parker, which is seeking compensation from the investment trust for a group of shareholders for significant losses on their investments, called on Home REIT to provide a "comprehensive and transparent update" to address the link between the firms.

Last week, several reports highlighted that Bluestar CEO Ben Gotlieb had previously worked for Alvarium and his former employer owned a large stake in a subsidiary of his new firm. A stock exchange announcement said the link was in the process of being severed.

Home REIT mulls sale as rent payments collapse

Morrissey said shareholders had "every right to be concerned" over this link and the continued lack of financial results or outcome of the independent investigation into alleged wrongdoing.

"With the payment of quarterly dividend suspended for the foreseeable future, no certainty around if and when trading in the company's shares will resume, and media reports about the connections between individuals associated with Bluestar and Alvarium, shareholders have every right to be concerned," she said.

"We remain disappointed with the lack of engagement with shareholders that Home REIT continues to demonstrate."

Morrissey encouraged shareholders to join the firm's claim against Home REIT, which was launched last year, in order for investors to "seek compensation for the losses they have suffered".

