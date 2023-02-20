BofA: European asset managers attract $54bn inflows so far in 2023

Reversal from 2022 outflows

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read
The positive inflow figures in 2023 come on the back of one of the worst years for European asset management flows since the Global Financial Crisis, with total net outflows of $320bn.
Image:

The positive inflow figures in 2023 come on the back of one of the worst years for European asset management flows since the Global Financial Crisis, with total net outflows of $320bn.

European asset managers have garnered inflows of $54bn so far in 2023, marking a reversal from 2022, which saw the worst year for outflows since the Global Financial Crisis.

According to a report by the Bank of America Global Research, risk appetite has risen as markets rally on the back of more robust economic growth, lower inflation figures and slower rate rises. 

However, weekly flow momentum has faded as equities reach year-to-date highs, the report found. BofA's European equity strategists saw downside risks and forecasted that the economy is about to experience a meaningful headwind from monetary tightening.

Coinciding with a slowdown in rate hikes by the central banks, fixed income has seen the largest inflows this year at $32bn. All bond categories have had inflows year-to date, led by investment grade as yield has become more attractive. 

BofA: European fund managers lower their recession expectations

Equities have also attracted inflows so far this year, at $28bn. EM and Global equities are up so far this year, but all other equity strategies are in outflow year-to-date, with the most in European equities. 

Looking to the most popular products, the largest inflows were recorded in Emerging Asia, as a result of China's reopening and EM optimism, with Chinese stocks ranking as the third best-selling asset class. 

Demand for European corporate bonds is likewise high, which is consistent with the sector data for investment grade. In addition to Asia, China, and EM, global ESG themes like sustainable growth and the energy transition are also garnering significant inflows.

When it comes to the laggards, the largest withdrawals year-to-date have been from alternative risk premia, followed by European stocks, while high yield has also performed poorly.

BofA downgrades UK asset managers over recession risks and weak flows

The positive inflow figures in 2023 comes on the back of one of the worst years for European asset management flows since the Global Financial Crisis, with total net outflows of $320bn. The last time the industry had had net outflows was in 2011.

"After significant outflows in 2022, we expect a rebound in 2023. But we expect organic growth to be below its long-term average of 3-4% given rate and recessionary pressures," the BofA analysts wrote. 

The firms with the most equity outflows in 2022 were Allianz, Baillie Gifford, Sjunde AP-fonden, Morgan Stanley and T Rowe Price, while BlackRock, Vanguard, Deka, Mediolanum and Zuercher Kantonalbank saw the most inflows.

PIMCO, Nordea, Schroders, UBS and AllianceBernstein were the firms with the most outflows in fixed income last year, while the top bond gatherers included BlackRock, CaixaBank, Vanguard, Zuercher Kantonalbank and BBVA.

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Link and FCA update on Woodford investigation 'raises more questions than it answers'

Carmignac head of UK distribution Robson exits

More on Europe

Relief among investors does not translate into optimism about Europe or the US, as nearly no one anticipates growth to go up in the regions.
Europe

BofA: European fund managers lower their recession expectations

Near-term EU equity downside

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 14 February 2023 • 2 min read
Fund manager Matthew Kates of GIB Asset Management
Europe

GIB AM launches Article 8 European focus fund

Managed by Matthew Kates

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 07 February 2023 • 1 min read
This puts interest rates at 2.5%, the highest level since the global financial crisis.
Europe

ECB raises rates by 0.5 percentage points

Interest rates now 2.5%

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 02 February 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Link and FCA update on Woodford investigation 'raises more questions than it answers'

20 February 2023 • 3 min read
02

Harcus Parker calls on Home REIT to explain link between Bluestar and Alvarium

21 February 2023 • 1 min read
03

FCA sets out ideas for post-Brexit rules of UK asset management sector

20 February 2023 • 2 min read
04

Stock Spotlight: Coca-Cola's shares fall flat despite overcoming bubbling inflation

20 February 2023 • 4 min read
05

Vanguard defends decision to quit Net Zero Asset Managers - reports

21 February 2023 • 2 min read
06

Selectors on Screen: Quilter Cheviot's Wood on the manager merry-go-round, thematics and active prospects

21 February 2023 • 1 min read
02 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Spring 2023

Register now
Trustpilot