Embedding sustainability into business decisions

The FCA's recent Discussion Paper on Finance for Positive Sustainable Change, however, is not bad.

It is short(ish) at 36 pages, plus an additional 60 pages of articles on the subject from leading experts - I particularly recommend Chapter 10 on building ESG capacity, capability and culture by the Chartered Banker Institute's Simon Thompson, but then I would promote that as that is our line of business too and we think very much alike, but there are lots of good ones in there - all again quite short, punchy and well-informed.

The paper starts by asking a fundamental question - ‘Should all financial services firms be expected to embed sustainability-related considerations in their business objectives and strategies?'

While it is tempting to always demand more on sustainability, given the position in which we find ourselves, it is also important to consider whether sustainability should be specifically called out among other business objectives.

Perhaps we would be making better progress already if more firms - whether investment firms or their investee companies - realised that sustainability should not be an additional element of their business plans but should be inherent to them.

The world's climate is changing. Policy is changing. Consumption patterns are changing.

If the companies through which we invest or in which we invest fail to understand and reflect that in their business objectives rather than as a bolt-on, then they are unlikely to be around much longer.

Getting this right - baking sustainability into the way that a firm does business - is what the rest of this riveting(ish) read is about.

The paper points out that we have got the sustainability commitments right, we are making good progress on disclosures (too many rather than not enough) and that the flows of climate and sustainability data are starting to gather momentum.

What is missing in some cases are the governance structures to make sure that organisations are doing what they say they will do and the cultures that will allow sustainability to become properly embedded across organisations rather than the exclusive concern of those nice, new people on the second floor next to the loos.

Lots of this has already been set out in the TCFD (with its emphasis on governance, strategy, risk management and metrics) and the Transition Plan Taskforce recommendations.

The ISSB will also be picking up on these themes and will be looking at social factors as well as environmental ones.

The TNFD will also shortly be setting a new bar for biodiversity considerations.

Helpful snippets of all of these are contained in the FCA paper, which also reminds readers that when the FCA's new Consumer Duty comes into effect this year and next.

Firms will need to think hard about how ‘their culture and behaviours support positive outcomes for consumers, including the most vulnerable.

This needs to be driven from above with strong senior championing and oversight.'

DP23/1 also points out that where ‘the appropriate skills, knowledge or expertise are missing, potential harms may occur.

Firms may not be able accurately to identify and analyse sustainability issues, leading to poor decision-making and potential harm to consumers'.

So, getting this right is going to matter.

How can the investment profession design governance, incentives and competence requirements to support good practice in sustainable investing?

How can we take skilled, experienced individuals and locate them in organisations and processes that are designed to help them drive positive change?

Before 10 May, we have all got an opportunity to share our thoughts about how we integrate sustainability not just in our products but also authentically across our organisations.

At CFA UK, we love helping individuals to build their sustainability skills and knowledge, but we are also starting to think about how we can contribute to driving the organisational change that is needed to address systemic issues.

Like the FCA, we do not yet know the answer, but like them, at least we are asking the right question.

Will Goodhart is CEO of CFA UK