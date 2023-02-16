World Bank president David Malpass to step down before end of term

Following 'climate denier' criticism

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
Malpass began his five-year term in April 2019, after working in the US Department of Treasury during the Trump administration.
Image:

Malpass began his five-year term in April 2019, after working in the US Department of Treasury during the Trump administration.

President of the World Bank David Malpass will step down from his post in June, almost a year before his term was set to expire.

In a statement, the bank said that Malpass, who was appointed by former US president Donald Trump, had informed the board of his decision to step down "to pursue new challenges". He first announced his resignation on LinkedIn.

Malpass began his five-year term in April 2019, after working in the US Department of Treasury during the Trump administration.

"It has been an enormous honour and privilege to serve as president of the world's premier development institution alongside so many talented and exceptional people," Malpass said.

World Bank cuts 2023 global growth projection to 1.7%

Over the past year, the US and other major World Bank shareholders have pushed the organisation to increase its efforts in addressing global issues, such as climate change, in addition to its core mission of eradicating global poverty.

The pressure mounted after Malpass refused to respond to questions about whether he believed in human-caused climate change at a conference in September. Last year, the White House rebuked him after he said he did not know if fossil fuels were driving climate change.

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

abrdn closes three 'subscale' funds in consolidation push

Female representation on boards sees year-on-year growth

More on Industry

Enter now for the Investment Marketing & Innovation Awards 2023
Industry

Enter now for the Investment Marketing & Innovation Awards 2023

Entries close on 17 March!

Rebecca Hancock
clock 06 February 2023 • 2 min read
In December £282m was taken from funds, meaning ten out of 12 months last year funds saw outflows.
Industry

Record £25.7bn pulled from funds in 2022

Investment Association data

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 02 February 2023 • 2 min read
The Investor Forum said there needs to be a supportive environment for UK listed companies
Industry

Investor forum warns of UK equities 'diminished importance'

Annual report

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 26 January 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Home REIT mulls sale as rent payments collapse

16 February 2023 • 2 min read
02

Hargreaves Lansdown adds Polar Capital income fund to Wealth Shortlist

16 February 2023 • 2 min read
03

MJ Hudson CEO steps down following 'loss of trust' from auditor

15 February 2023 • 2 min read
04

AssetCo takes £9.2m loss as acquisition and reorganisation costs bite

16 February 2023 • 2 min read
05

abrdn closes three 'subscale' funds in consolidation push

16 February 2023 • 2 min read
06

Female representation on boards sees year-on-year growth

16 February 2023 • 1 min read
02 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Spring 2023

Register now
Trustpilot