Deutsche Bank raises expectations of peak Fed rates to 5.6%

Up from 5.1%

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
The DB forecast is more bullish than many others
Image:

Deutsche Bank has raised its expectations for the US terminal interest rate, warning the bank’s “base case” predicts a recession over a soft landing.

Following inflation numbers released yesterday (14 February), DB predicted the Federal Reserve would raise rates to 5.6%, up from a previous forecast of 5.1%.

This would likely occur through two more hikes than it had previously forecast, across 25 basis point hikes in the Federal Open Market Committee June and July meetings, the bank said.

Yesterday (14 February), the Department for Labor Statistics revealed that inflation sat at 6.4% in January, above expectations of 6.2%.

DB analysts wrote in a note: "Yesterday was the straw that broke the camel's back as the risks have been on the upside for a while."

UK inflation dips but chancellor warns 'fight is far from over'

Since the FOMC's February meeting earlier this month, DB analysts said there had been three "key lessons" learned: a "remarkably resilient" labour market, high inflation numbers and a lack of tightening in financial conditions.

However, it did note the strength of the economy suggested the likely recession could be pushed to the end of 2023, leading the first rate cut from the Fed to occur in early 2024.

The DB forecast is more hawkish than many others, with the market forecast suggesting that rates will peak at an average of 5.27%. DB noted that this was up 7.3bps to the day before, and much higher than the market view of a 4.8% peak two weeks ago.

December 2023's rate prediction had risen even further, rising 14.9bps in one day to 5.07%, up from 4.3% at the start of this month.

The analysts concluded: "Whichever way you want to cut it, it is clear that the jobs report and the latest CPI print have painted a much more robust picture for the US economy than the consensus expected at the start of the year."

Panellists at Britain’s first food industry investor summit. Left to right: Rachel Crossley, Head of Stewardship, BNP Paribas Asset Management; Allan Wilkinson, Head of Agrifoods, HSBC; Judith Evans, consumer industries correspondent, Financial Times; Susannah Street, broadcaster and commentator (event host); Peter Elwin, Director of Fixed Income, Head of Food and Land Use Programme, Planet Tracker
Economics

Industry Voice: Investors call for food industry transformation to protect assets

Food Foundation
clock 15 February 2023 • 4 min read
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points earlier this month and said it was turning the corner in its fight against inflation.
Economics

US inflation eases to 6.4% in January

Less than forecast

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 14 February 2023 • 2 min read
Natixis IM surveyed 441 professional fund selectors at firms around the world managing over $30trm in total client assets, across wealth management, private banks, and insurance platforms.
Economics

Recession 'absolutely necessary' to get inflation under control

Natixis Investment Managers

Laura Miller
clock 14 February 2023 • 2 min read
