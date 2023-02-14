Nikko AM appoints first sustainable investment team

As part of the move, Nikko AM has appointed Natalia Rajewska as global head of sustainable investment, a newly created role based in Singapore.

The global sustainable investment team is asset class agnostic and spans the firm's Singapore, Tokyo and London offices.

Dedicated staff leading in areas such as ESG data analytics and ESG regulations have been appointed as part of the move.

The team is responsible for providing ESG solutions to investment and business teams and ultimately to clients.

Nikko AM's move follows significant expansion over the last 12 months, where the firm has deepened its talent across ESG integration and stewardship.

The fund manager has made Singapore its sustainable investment ‘centre of excellence', leveraging the city-state's advantages in terms of talent, time zone between Japan and Europe, and language capabilities.

She reports directly to group president Stefanie Drews and chief investment officer Hiroshi Yoh.

Rajewska said: "2023 is shaping up to be a year of equal parts challenge and opportunity. The world is in a state of flux and we are facing environmental and social threats with physical, social and economic consequences.

"Now, more than ever, the investment community needs to be at the forefront of having a positive impact on society and the planet."

Rajewska joined Nikko AM in 2021. Her background is in ESG in investment, banking and consulting.

Previously, she was sustainable finance vice president at ING Singapore and ESG analyst at Aviva Investors in London.

Nikko AM president Stefanie Drews said: "Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, and our sustainable investment activities contribute to long-term value creation and sustainable economic growth.

"As our clients' needs continue to evolve, hiring seasoned ESG practitioners is instrumental to ensuring we are able to develop cutting-edge solutions and is key to achieving our global growth strategy."

In the last 12 months Nikko has become one of the first Asia-based asset managers to qualify globally as a signatory to the UK Stewardship Code, recognised by many as the highest global standard of stewardship.