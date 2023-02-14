US inflation eases to 6.4% in January

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points earlier this month and said it was turning the corner in its fight against inflation.

The consumer prices index was up 6.4% from a year earlier last month, more than the 6.2% forecast by economists, according to the Department for Labor Statistics.

Following a 6.5% year-on-year rise in December, this figure marked the smallest gain since October 2021 and continued the downward trend seen since the 9.1% high in June 2022.

However, CPI rose 0.5% last month after gaining 0.1% in December, the most in three months, driven by energy and shelter costs.

Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, rose 0.4% in January and was up 5.6% from a year earlier. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had called a 0.5% monthly increase in the CPI and a 0.4% advance in the core measure.

Tom Kremer, senior macro strategist at Quintet Private Bank, said that while today's data was "disappointing" for those hoping for a rapid normalisation in inflation pressures, he does not think it fundamentally changes the outlook for the US central bank.

"We look for the Fed funds rate to peak just above 5% in spring, followed by a long pause as policymakers wait for evidence that underlying price pressures - particularly in core services - are moderating more sustainably alongside a rebalancing in the labour market," he said.

Neil Birrell, CIO at Premier Miton Investors, added: "The year-on-year figures are not looking good. Core inflation is higher than expected and we may have seen a pause in the improvement that we have been hoping for.

"The outlook remains clouded by the uncertainty over inflation and resultant policy action. This might have all been priced in the short term, but it is the longer term that should be the concern."