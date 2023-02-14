BofA: European fund managers lower their recession expectations

Relief among investors does not translate into optimism about Europe or the US, as nearly no one anticipates growth to go up in the regions.

According to this month's Bank of America's European fund manager survey, 24% of participants think the global economy will go into a recession over the next twelve months.

This is down from 51% last month and a peak of 77% in November.

A net 55% expect a downturn in Europe, down from 75% last month and 95% in October.

Investors still believe that the European economy would decline as a result of tightening lending conditions, according to 61% of respondents, but an increasing percentage of investors (33%) expect that growth will be resilient because of savings and order backlogs.

However, hopes for China continue to increase, with a net 78% of respondents anticipating an improving Chinese economy during the next 12 months.

More than half of investors predict that European equities will decline in the near-term, with more central bank tightening in reaction to sticky inflation viewed as the most likely reason for a correction, followed by earnings downgrades.

Over the medium-term though respondents were still bullish about European stocks over the next twelve months, with 55% expecting gains.

However, this is down from last month's 70%.

In total, 63% of investors see the fading energy crisis as the key driver of the rally in European equities, followed by China reopening, at 16%.

When it comes to sectors, 39% of investors expect renewed downside for cyclicals versus defensives, while 31% think cyclicals can soar higher.

The percentage of investors who believe high-quality companies will outperform low-quality stocks over the next year increased from 59% last month to 71%, while the percentage of investors who believe value will outperform growth has decreased from 41% to 8%.

Despite this, banks, one of the most prominent value sectors, has become the most popular overweight. Mining, on the other hand, is now the largest consensus underweight in Europe, followed by construction.