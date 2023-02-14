French regulator to ban fossil fuels from Article 9 funds in landmark move

Exclusions for Article 8 funds

clock • 2 min read
In the criteria, the AMF calls for fossil fuels to be banned from Article 9 funds, and severely restricted in Article 8 funds.
Image:

In the criteria, the AMF calls for fossil fuels to be banned from Article 9 funds, and severely restricted in Article 8 funds.

France’s financial regulator has mandated fossil fuels must be excluded from Article 9, the first national watchdog to take the step.

The French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers, AMF) has published a proposal for minimum environmental criteria for financial products in the highest Article 9 and Article 8 categories of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR).

In the criteria, the AMF calls for fossil fuels to be banned from Article 9 funds, and severely restricted in Article 8 funds.

For Article 9 funds, which have a sustainable investment objective, the AMF proposes excluding all activities related to fossil infrastructure, with the exception of a very small number of gas power plants and transport infrastructure. 

'The great reclassification' strikes Article 9 funds as second SFDR phase approaches

Since exclusions are made at the company level, not at the activity level, this would mean excluding all companies with fossil fuel activities not aligned with the EU taxonomy.

For Article 8 funds, which promote environmental, social and governance-focused investing, the AMF proposes a lighter touch approach. 

Fossil fuel companies could be included provided they have a "convincing transition plan", which should be accompanied by a plan to exit fossil fuel assets. 

These plans will need to be sufficiently precise to allow their assessment and exclude the development of new fossil fuel production or transport infrastructure.

The AMF also recommends that detailed information on the commitment made at the fund level should be published. 

20% of sustainable funds 'fall short' of SFDR standards

As a minimum, this should include published information on votes and specific requests made to portfolio companies, to reduce the risk of greenwashing.

Lara Cuvelier, sustainable investment campaigner at Reclaim Finance, an investor action group, said the move by the French regulator was "an important step in the battle against greenwashing".

She added: "By calling for the exclusion of fossil fuels from "sustainable" funds, the AMF is the first national regulator in Europe to take such an explicit public position. 

"It is now up to the European Commission to take the lead so that these sustainable funds can no longer contain companies that develop new fossil fuel projects."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Laura Miller

View profile
More from Laura Miller

abrdn China trust NAV plummets 37%

MSCI launches tool to weigh ESG plans against corporate peers

More on Regulation

The earliest stage at which the digital pound could be launched would be the second half of the decade.
Regulation

Digital pound could launch within ten years under Treasury and BoE plans

Would be interchangeable with cash

Laura Miller
clock 07 February 2023 • 3 min read
The area that has garnered the most interest for the asset management industry is the technology behind crypto, blockchain
Regulation

Baby steps of crypto regulation not enough to spur asset management interest

UK Treasury plans

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 01 February 2023 • 4 min read
The COO was speaking in an interview on Following the Rules podcast
Regulation

FCA's COO Shepperd: Consumer Duty 'very different way of doing regulation'

‘More of a guidance’

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 01 February 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Underperforming markets push distribution staff to doors as bonuses dwindle

14 February 2023 • 3 min read
02

French regulator to ban fossil fuels from Article 9 funds in landmark move

14 February 2023 • 2 min read
03

UK wages grow faster than expected in the last quarter of 2022

14 February 2023 • 2 min read
04

FCA cracks down on illegal crypto ATMs

14 February 2023 • 1 min read
05

Polar Capital Global Financials trust co-manager and chair step down

14 February 2023 • 2 min read
06

abrdn China trust NAV plummets 37%

14 February 2023 • 2 min read
02 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Spring 2023

Register now
Trustpilot