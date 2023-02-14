UK wages grow faster than expected in the last quarter of 2022

Pressure on the Bank of England

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read
The pace of wage growth exceeded the 6.5% economists had predicted, and the increase for the preceding quarter was revised by 0.1% to 6.5%.
Image:

UK wages rose faster than expected in the last quarter of 2022, reflecting that the UK labour market remains buoyant despite ongoing economic pressures.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics, growth in regular pay excluding bonuses was 6.7% in October to December, the strongest growth rate outside of the pandemic period since records began in 2001.

Average regular pay growth for the private sector was 7.3% and 4.2% for the public sector. This is the largest ever growth rate seen for the private sector on record outside of the height of the pandemic. 

Huw Pill: High levels of inflation will continue to persist in the UK

Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot, said that the The Bank of England will not be pleased to see that regular wage growth experienced a further uptick, as this continued growth reinforces the inflationary pressures in the economy.

However, in real terms, total pay fell by 3.1% over the year. Real pay adjusting for inflation fell 2.5% last year, one of the biggest drops since 2001.

The employment rate was estimated at 75.6%, 0.2 percentage points higher than the previous three-month period and 0.9 percentage points lower than before the pandemic.

The unemployment rate stayed relatively flat at 3.7% for another month, near the lowest rate since the 1970s, but demand for workers is slowing down. 

US jobs growth slows as unemployment reaches historic low

In November 2022 to January 2023, the estimated number of vacancies fell by 76,000 on the quarter to 1.1 million, the seventh consecutive quarterly fall since May to July 2022. This was mainly driven by the private sector, but public sector vacancies have also stopped rising.

The ONS said that the fall in the number of vacancies reflects uncertainty across industries, as survey respondents continue to cite economic pressures as a factor in holding back on recruitment.

Valeria Martinez
