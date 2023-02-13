Sarasin & Partners head of investment strategy to retire

Boucher sent an internal email on Friday (9 February) informing his colleagues of the decision after 21 years at the firm.

Alongside this role, Boucher is also the chair of the firm's Investment Strategy Group and is a fund strategist for the specialist thematic Food and Agriculture Opportunities strategy.

He was also worked as the group's deputy CIO during his tenure.

In a statement, Sarasin & Partners said Boucher will continue to support the firm's ongoing projects relating to sustainability.

The group thanked him for his "considerable contribution to the business" and wished him "all the best" for his retirement plans.