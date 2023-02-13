Future of abrdn Smaller Companies Income trust to be decided in 'strategic review'

Merger considered

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read
The board said "there can be no certainty as to the outcome of the strategic review nor whether any potential transaction would be successfully completed".
Image:

The board said "there can be no certainty as to the outcome of the strategic review nor whether any potential transaction would be successfully completed".

Edinburgh based firm abrdn is contemplating the future of its abrdn Smaller Companies Income trust, after the trust has traded at a discount for an extended period of time.

In a London Stock Exchange notice published today (13 February), abrdn said the board intends to undertake a "strategic review to consider the future of the company".

The firm said this will include whether to merge the trust with another portfolio, "possibly coupled with a cash exit", although the board said "there can be no certainty as to the outcome of the strategic review nor whether any potential transaction would be successfully completed".

abrdn undertakes series of fund mergers following 'comprehensive review'

The trust is trading on a 18.9% discount, according to the Association of Investment Companies, and the board said this, along with its small-cap focus, "has created challenges in generating improved liquidity in the Company's shares and will also restrict the Company's ability to grow over time".

Nevertheless, the board said it still believed the trust could provide shareholders with an opportunity to generate attractive returns.

Over three year it has lost 22.4%, according to FE fundinfo data, underperforming its Numis Smaller Companies Excluding Investment Companies benchmark (5.8%) and its IT UK Smaller Companies peer group (12.8%), during the period.

In the notice, the board said it would "update shareholders on the progress of the strategic review, as appropriate".

Related Topics

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Nikko AM appoints first sustainable investment team

Pictet AM launches fund investing in a regenerative economy

More on Investment Trusts

The trust is now trading at a discount of 12.5%, versus 14.5% the previous year.
Investment Trusts

abrdn China trust NAV plummets 37%

Underperforms benchmark

Laura Miller
clock 14 February 2023 • 2 min read
The portfolio will continue to be managed by Nick Brind and George Barrow.
Investment Trusts

Polar Capital Global Financials trust co-manager and chair step down

Simon Cordery appointed as chair

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 14 February 2023 • 2 min read
Lead portfolio managers Ailsa Craig and Marek Poszepczynski have expressed their willingness to continue as joint lead managers “in a different capacity”.
Investment Trusts

Investment manager of International Biotech trust gives termination notice

SV Health to exit by February 2024

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 13 February 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Sarasin & Partners head of investment strategy to retire

13 February 2023 • 1 min read
02

UK wages grow faster than expected in the last quarter of 2022

14 February 2023 • 2 min read
03

French regulator to ban fossil fuels from Article 9 funds in landmark move

14 February 2023 • 2 min read
04

FCA cracks down on illegal crypto ATMs

14 February 2023 • 1 min read
05

FundCalibre awards five 'Elite' ratings to funds

13 February 2023 • 3 min read
06

Polar Capital Global Financials trust co-manager and chair step down

14 February 2023 • 2 min read
02 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Spring 2023

Register now
Trustpilot