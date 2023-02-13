Future of abrdn Smaller Companies Income trust to be decided in 'strategic review'

The board said "there can be no certainty as to the outcome of the strategic review nor whether any potential transaction would be successfully completed".

In a London Stock Exchange notice published today (13 February), abrdn said the board intends to undertake a "strategic review to consider the future of the company".

The firm said this will include whether to merge the trust with another portfolio, "possibly coupled with a cash exit", although the board said "there can be no certainty as to the outcome of the strategic review nor whether any potential transaction would be successfully completed".

The trust is trading on a 18.9% discount, according to the Association of Investment Companies, and the board said this, along with its small-cap focus, "has created challenges in generating improved liquidity in the Company's shares and will also restrict the Company's ability to grow over time".

Nevertheless, the board said it still believed the trust could provide shareholders with an opportunity to generate attractive returns.

Over three year it has lost 22.4%, according to FE fundinfo data, underperforming its Numis Smaller Companies Excluding Investment Companies benchmark (5.8%) and its IT UK Smaller Companies peer group (12.8%), during the period.

In the notice, the board said it would "update shareholders on the progress of the strategic review, as appropriate".