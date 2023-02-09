Columbia Threadneedle launches sustainable global equity income fund

Managed by Nick Henderson

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
The manager will look to identify companies that stand to benefit from or contribute to trends in sustainable development.
Image:

The manager will look to identify companies that stand to benefit from or contribute to trends in sustainable development.

Columbia Threadneedle has launched the CT Sustainable Global Equity Income fund, managed by global equities portfolio manager Nick Henderson.

The new vehicle will invest in a concentrated portfolio of 30 to 50 stocks, targeting a yield in excess of the MSCI ACWI index.

The firm said that the manager will look to identify companies that stand to benefit from or contribute to trends in sustainable development, while providing income backed by secure and growing cash streams.

This will be achieved through seven persisting ‘megatrends' including energy transition, health and wellbeing and sustainable cities, which the team believes will provide long-term tailwinds to well-placed companies. 

BMO EMEA to be rebranded as Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Henderson, who joined Columbia Threadneedle in July 2022 following the firm's acquisition of BMO, is part of the specialist ESG global equities team, which supports the broader global equities team and works closely with its responsible investment specialists.

The fund's maximum ongoing charges figure will be 0.9%.

Michaela Collet Jackson, head of distribution, EMEA, at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, said: "The CT Sustainable Global Equity Income Fund gives investors the opportunity to help address the very real sustainability challenges facing us without compromising on income."

Henderson added: "While there are numerous sustainable fund options on the market, we believe that income is the differentiator of our Sustainable Global Equity Income fund at Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

"The fund's focus on sustainability leaders will result in a differentiated portfolio to traditional global equity income funds. Columbia Threadneedle has a strong heritage in global equities, income portfolios and responsible investment and I am pleased that this strategy brings together these three strengths into one fund for clients."

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Third Point Investors returns to positive territory in Q4 but lags behind benchmark

Scottish Mortgage 'under pressure' due to stretched private assets exposure

More on Funds

Stephen Yiu (pictured), manager of the LF Blue Whale Growth fund
Funds

2022 'tricky' year for Blue Whale as it underperforms sector for the first time

Held up YTD

Laura Miller
clock 07 February 2023 • 4 min read
The DFM has multi-jurisdictional and multi-currency direct equities, gilts, and bonds across its own platform.
Funds

Eden Park, Charles Stanley and SS&C Hubwise launch DFM

Multi-jurisdictional offerings

Hope William-Smith
Hope William-Smith
clock 06 February 2023 • 1 min read
Value-oriented portfolio manager John Teahan (pictured) will be the lead manager of the strategy.
Funds

Redwheel launches Article 8 UK Climate Engagement fund

Supported by new Greenwheel capability

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 06 February 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Scottish Mortgage 'under pressure' due to stretched private assets exposure

09 February 2023 • 5 min read
02

BoE's Bailey predicts 'powerful downward forces' will rein inflation in

09 February 2023 • 2 min read
03

Shell directors sued over 'flawed' climate plan in pioneering shareholder-led legal action

09 February 2023 • 5 min read
04

Russell Investments appoints BlackRock exec as new CEO

09 February 2023 • 1 min read
05

LGT Wealth Management hires portfolio manager for MPS team

09 February 2023 • 1 min read
06

Jamie Dimon warns US rates could surprise markets to the upside - reports

09 February 2023 • 2 min read
02 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Spring 2023

Register now
Trustpilot