Columbia Threadneedle launches sustainable global equity income fund

The new vehicle will invest in a concentrated portfolio of 30 to 50 stocks, targeting a yield in excess of the MSCI ACWI index.

The firm said that the manager will look to identify companies that stand to benefit from or contribute to trends in sustainable development, while providing income backed by secure and growing cash streams.

This will be achieved through seven persisting ‘megatrends' including energy transition, health and wellbeing and sustainable cities, which the team believes will provide long-term tailwinds to well-placed companies.

BMO EMEA to be rebranded as Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Henderson, who joined Columbia Threadneedle in July 2022 following the firm's acquisition of BMO, is part of the specialist ESG global equities team, which supports the broader global equities team and works closely with its responsible investment specialists.

The fund's maximum ongoing charges figure will be 0.9%.

Michaela Collet Jackson, head of distribution, EMEA, at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, said: "The CT Sustainable Global Equity Income Fund gives investors the opportunity to help address the very real sustainability challenges facing us without compromising on income."

Henderson added: "While there are numerous sustainable fund options on the market, we believe that income is the differentiator of our Sustainable Global Equity Income fund at Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

"The fund's focus on sustainability leaders will result in a differentiated portfolio to traditional global equity income funds. Columbia Threadneedle has a strong heritage in global equities, income portfolios and responsible investment and I am pleased that this strategy brings together these three strengths into one fund for clients."