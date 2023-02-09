Shell directors sued over 'flawed' climate plan in pioneering shareholder-led legal action

The lawsuit, filed by environmental law charity ClientEarth, a minor shareholder in Shell, alleges the firm's 11 directors have breached their legal duties by failing to implement an energy transition strategy that aligns with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

ClientEarth said the claim, brought before the High Court of England and Wales, is the first such action to be brought against a company by a shareholder under the Companies Act.

The so-called derivative action suit has garnered support from a number of Shell's other investors, with UK pension funds Nest and London CIV, Swedish national pension fund AP3, French asset manager Sanso IS, Belgium's Degroof Petercam Asset Management, and Danish outfits Dankse Bank Asset Management, Danica Pension and AP Pension having all published letters of support for the action.

The group collectively holds 12 million of Shell's seven billion shares, accounting to less than 0.2% of its investor base.

MSCI launches tool to weigh ESG plans against corporate peers

"[Shell's] board is persisting with a transition strategy that is fundamentally flawed, leaving the company seriously exposed to the risks that climate change poses to Shell's future success - despite the Board's legal duty to manage those risks," said ClientEarth senior lawyer Paul Benson.

"Long term, it is in the best interests of the company, its employees and its shareholders - as well as the planet - for Shell to reduce its emissions harder and faster than the Board is currently planning."

If the judges allow the derivative action to proceed, it could open the door for investors in other companies to litigate against boards that allegedly fail to adequately manage climate-related risks.

ClientEarth is asking the High Court for an order which requires the board to adopt a strategy to manage climate risk in line with its duties under the Companies Act. The High Court must now decide whether to grant ClientEarth permission to bring the claim.

Mark Fawcett, chief investment officer at Nest, said energy giants should pay attention to the case and the growing investor demands for ambitious action to decarbonise their operations.

"Investors want to see action in line with the risk climate change presents and will challenge those who aren't doing enough to transition their business," he said. "We hope the whole energy industry sits up and take notice."

A Shell spokesperson said the company did not accept ClientEarth's allegations. "Our directors have complied with their legal duties and have, at all times, acted in the best interests of the company," they said.

"ClientEarth's attempt, by means of a derivative claim, to overturn the board's policy as approved by our shareholders has no merit. We will oppose their application to obtain the court's permission to pursue this claim."

ESG funds swell in numbers despite disclosure failures

Shell claims that its plan to halve emissions from its global operations by 2030 is "industry leading", but climate analysts have warned the plan ignores the emissions generated by the burning of the oil and gas it sells, which account for 90% of the company's climate impact.

Once these emissions are taken to account, the company's overall emissions will fall by just 5% by 2030, a far cry from the net 45% reduction in group-wide emissions the company was ordered to achieve by a Dutch court in 2021.

"The board's 'transition' strategy clings to fossil fuels not just in the next few years, but for decades to come," said Benson. "Its reduction targets barely touch the sides of its total emissions. And doubling down on new oil and gas projects isn't a credible plan - it's a recipe for stranded assets. We say this approach fails to manage the risks posed to the company and is a breach of the board's duties under English law."

Investors similarly criticised Shell's climate plan, arguing it did not go far enough to account for the firms' significant emissions. "Robust short- to medium-term strategies are needed to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, whereas the company's new oil and gas projects in development pose risks to investors in terms of carbon lock-in and stranded assets," said Fawcett.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned that a 1.5C climate pathway depends on no new oil and gas projects coming online, but analysis has revealed that oil and gas companies are using their record profits generated in the energy crisis to continue to invest in fossil fuel expansion plans. In financial results last week, Shell announced it had amassed nearly $40bn in profit across 2022 after oil and gas prices surged in the wake of war in Ukraine.

A report from think tank Carbon Tracker in December 2022 warned that Shell was among a handful of energy companies planning increases in oil and gas production that would "lead to climate catastrophe". It calculated the $58bn invested by oil and gas giants between 2021 and early 2022 was consistent with a devastating 2.5C of global warming.

Treasury committee to conduct work amid concerns over FCA's sustainable fund plans

However, Shell's spokesperson disputed ClientEarth's analysis of its transition plan. "We believe our climate targets are aligned with the more ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement: to limit the increase in the global average temperature to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels. Our shareholders strongly support the progress we are making on our energy transition strategy, with 80 per cent voting in favour of this strategy at our last AGM," they said.

Investor support of ClientEarth's case comes as companies face increasing pressure from activist shareholders to align their activities with climate goals ahead of this year's AGM season.

As part of a separate initiative announced today, the Local Authority Pension Fund Forum (LAPFF), Sarasin & Partners LLP, CCLA, and Ethos Foundation have written to the chairs of all FTSE listed companies, excluding investment trusts, requesting they introduce shareholder votes on their greenhouse gas emission reduction strategy.

The investor group said having a 'Say on Climate' vote would enhance transparency and accountability on "one of the most pressing financially material risks facing investee companies".