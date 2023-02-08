M&G names new climate solutions fund manager

M&G has named Michael Rae as new manager of its Climate Solutions strategy
M&G Investments has appointed Michael Rae as manager of the M&G Climate Solutions and M&G (Lux) Climate Solutions funds.

Rae has nearly two decades' experience as a senior global energy equity analyst with a strong focus on climate and environmental stocks. 

He joined M&G in 2019 and moved to the sustain and impact equity investment team in October 2022, working closely with M&G's broader team on energy and renewable related companies.

Rae will report to John William Olsen, head of sustain and impact equities.

There will be no changes to the aims, objectives or policies of the funds.

Olsen had been managing the fund since last October after previous manager Randeep Somel left the asset management industry

Olsen said: "The investment opportunities in clean and sustainable technology are substantial and we believe will continue to grow year-on-year." 

"The global energy transition to net zero will require accelerated investment and innovation into new areas such as hydrogen, bio fuels, battery technology and energy storage and, as long-term investors, we are committed to playing an important role in decarbonising our economies."

He added that "Michael's experience in this sector complements the wider management team's expertise and his appointment is testament to our track-record in developing internal talent to the benefit of our clients."

The Climate Solutions Strategy launched in 2020 with a mandate to invest in companies aiming to deliver solutions to the challenge of climate change.

According to M&G, the strategy aims to generate "attractive financial returns by investing long-term in sustainable quality companies, as well as deliver societal impact with measurable real world outcomes."

