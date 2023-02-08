Stifel downgrades Jupiter's Chrysalis to 'Sell'

Stifel, the global wealth management and investment banking group, has downgraded Jupiter’s Chrysalis investment trust to a ‘Sell’ rating.

Analyst Iain Scouller pointed to the £20m purchase of Starling Bank shares yesterday (7 February) by Chrysalis as the primary reason for the downgrade.

"We are surprised at this additional £20m investment in Starling Bank, and our ‘first-read' is that this is an unnecessary purchase of shares from other Jupiter managed funds," he wrote.

The move has been made by Stifel as Jupiter revealed it is going to stop investing in unlisted assets via open-ended funds following deteriorating investor sentiment.

This policy change has meant Jupiter must find new homes for these assets, and Chrysalis has apparently been made into one such buyer.

"Our main concern is the limited cash that Chrysalis has on its balance sheet, at a time when it is unable to issue equity due to the share price discount, given the net asset value dilutive consequences of any equity issue," Scouller said.

According to him, the investment trust had gross cash of £69m and a circa £20m commitment to fund potential follow-on investments as of 30 January and following the Starling purchase and  funding of follow-ons, Stifel estimated its cash would decline to £29m, or 4% of NAV.

"We think this is a low cushion as we do not know how much cash existing companies may need in the next year or two, given the lack of visibility on the economic outlook and company earnings," Scouller said.

Shares in Chrysalis slid 4.4% today to 75.5p for a market cap of £449m, according to MarketWatch.

At its peak in September 2021, shares in the trust were trading at 271p.

 

