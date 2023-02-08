BNY Mellon IM launches new multi-asset range

The range will be overseen by CIO of multi-asset at Newton Mitesh Sheth

The BNY Mellon FutureLegacy range consists of five risk-rated sustainable multi-asset funds, managed by Newton Investment Management.

Each funds aims to deliver capital growth with the potential for income over the long term, while investing in sustainable companies through a dynamic asset allocation risk framework to address changing market conditions across asset classes.

The range will be overseen by CIO of multi-asset at Newton Mitesh Sheth, with Joo Hee Lee, Lale Akoner and Martin Chambers as joint portfolio managers.

BNY said that Lale had recently joined Newton as a portfolio manager, having been at BNY Mellon Investment Management for over a decade as a senior investment strategist.

The fund's annual management charges sit at 0.35% for the F share class, 0.45% for the W share class and 0.55% for the B share class.

Sheth said: "Against today's market backdrop, investors require new solutions to meet their investment goals.

"Drawing on Newton's multi-asset expertise and combining this with an investment strategy designed for the market environment, FutureLegacy will provide investors with a range of funds which aim to protect and grow their portfolios sustainably over the long-term.

"We will only be investing in companies around the world that are in line with Newton's sustainable framework to ensure we are contributing towards the just energy transition."