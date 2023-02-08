BNY Mellon IM launches new multi-asset range

FutureLegacy

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
The range will be overseen by CIO of multi-asset at Newton Mitesh Sheth
Image:

The range will be overseen by CIO of multi-asset at Newton Mitesh Sheth

BNY Mellon Investment Management has launched a new range of five multi-asset funds, Investment Week can reveal.

The BNY Mellon FutureLegacy range consists of five risk-rated sustainable multi-asset funds, managed by Newton Investment Management.

Each funds aims to deliver capital growth with the potential for income over the long term, while investing in sustainable companies through a dynamic asset allocation risk framework to address changing market conditions across asset classes.

BNY Mellon IM launches impact emerging market debt fund

The range will be overseen by CIO of multi-asset at Newton Mitesh Sheth, with Joo Hee Lee, Lale Akoner and Martin Chambers as joint portfolio managers.

BNY said that Lale had recently joined Newton as a portfolio manager, having been at BNY Mellon Investment Management for over a decade as a senior investment strategist.

The fund's annual management charges sit at 0.35% for the F share class, 0.45% for the W share class and 0.55% for the B share class.

BNY Mellon IM chief Smits to become 30% Club global chair

Sheth said: "Against today's market backdrop, investors require new solutions to meet their investment goals.

"Drawing on Newton's multi-asset expertise and combining this with an investment strategy designed for the market environment, FutureLegacy will provide investors with a range of funds which aim to protect and grow their portfolios sustainably over the long-term.

"We will only be investing in companies around the world that are in line with Newton's sustainable framework to ensure we are contributing towards the just energy transition."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Jupiter cuts investment in unlisted assets for open-ended funds

Simon Brazier to depart from Ninety One

More on Multi-asset

Paul Ilott is managing director of Scopic Research
Multi-asset

Why advisers need to know about embedded biases in multi-asset funds

Key advantages for advisers

Paul Ilott
clock 30 January 2023 • 3 min read
Four graphs explaining... multi-asset
Multi-asset

Four graphs explaining... multi-asset

Four experts write

Investment Week
clock 12 January 2023 • 2 min read
Selectors on Screen: Columbia Threadneedle's Prior on traditional investments and seeking 'brave' managers
Multi-asset

Selectors on Screen: Columbia Threadneedle's Prior on traditional investments and seeking 'brave' managers

Interviews with fund selectors

Katrina Lloyd
clock 11 January 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Robin Geffen to exit Liontrust amid global equity team consolidation

08 February 2023 • 1 min read
02

BNY Mellon IM launches new multi-asset range

08 February 2023 • 1 min read
03

Jupiter cuts investment in unlisted assets for open-ended funds

08 February 2023 • 1 min read
04

Industry Voice: A turning point for global equity markets?

07 February 2023 • 8 min read
05

Invesco CEO Marty Flanagan to retire

08 February 2023 • 1 min read
06

Jupiter's unlisted assets ban hailed as 'positive move' for investors

08 February 2023 • 3 min read
09 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Fund Selector Focus: Channel Islands - February 2023

Register now
Trustpilot