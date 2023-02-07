Investors sell down UK equity funds in January despite FTSE 100 rally

For every £1 of sell orders of UK-focused funds, there were only 59p of buy orders in January.

Investors sold down a net £868m from UK equity funds last month. For every £1 of sell orders of UK-focused funds, there were only 59p of buy orders. No other fund sector saw such a considerable mismatch, and not a single trading day saw net buying.

UK equity funds have seen 20 consecutive months of outflows. Since 2015, investors have sold £7.3bn of UK-focused funds and bought £58bn of international ones.

Edward Glyn, head of global markets at Calastone, said: "The combination of January's near record high for the UK market with near-record outflows smacks of opportunistic selling against a backdrop of chronic pessimism, exploiting a moment of higher prices to head for the exits.

"Weightings to UK equity funds are coming from a high base, so even relatively attractive valuations may not be enough to persuade domestic savers to add more cash to their home market."

Glyn noted that UK investors are switching to global funds that are more likely to benefit from a return to bull-market conditions, with selling of UK funds ramping up at the same pace as buying of global ones.

Global equity and fixed income

As global markets continued to rebound, global funds enjoyed inflows in January. Building on the recovery that began in October last year, they saw their second-best January in three decades.

Investors have added a net £969m to global equity funds since the new year. Non-ESG global funds attracted just under half the overall net inflow, one of only two months out of the last twelve where they held up strongly relative to ESG funds.

Inflows to equity funds focused on Asia-Pacific and emerging markets returned following the reopening of the Chinese economy.

Meanwhile, fixed income funds had a very strong January, garnering £1.2bn, the second-largest net inflow to bond funds on record.

Over the last twelve months, bond funds have attracted a total £3.8bn inflows, while equities have lost a net £6.6bn over the same period.

Investors are being tempted by the best yields in over a decade offered by bonds, Glyn said, particularly those tilted to the higher quality end of the market, such as sovereign or investment grade corporate debt, suggesting investors are happy to avoid riskier high-yield corporate bonds at present.

"Central banks are still raising policy rates, though dovish comments from the governor of the Bank of England have also raised hopes that the UK's rate-tightening cycle is at or near its peak," he said.

"The developing slowdown in the economy and moderating inflation are also likely to push market interest rates lower in the months ahead. All this could signal capital gains to bondholders over time too."