BNP Paribas AM among 30 fund houses backing freshwater pledge

"Private financial institutions and governments each have a responsibility to act swiftly and boldly.”

Investment firms which have signed the letter include BNP Paribas Asset Management, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management, Coller Capital, Ethos Foundation and BancoPosta Fondi SGR.

In the letter, the investment groups highlighted how the global water crisis "is a systematic financial risk to nearly all economies and the climate crisis multiplies these threats", and policymakers are not doing enough to encourage investment in prevention.

Explaining the seriousness of what is at stake, they wrote they are "urgently seeking to decrease our exposure to water risk as a core fiduciary duty".

They are instead seeking to "benefit from the opportunities associated with the transition to a water secure economy", adding that "private financial institutions and governments each have a responsibility to act swiftly and boldly."

Almost two and a half billion people live in water-stressed areas, according to UN Water. The World Health Organisation reports 884 million people lack access to safe drinking water, and the Global Water Institute estimates 700 million people could be displaced by intense water scarcity by 2030.

However, according to the open letter from the fund houses, financial institutions are being hamstrung by a lack of political ambition, public investment and international standards on water disclosure.

Financial decisions cannot be aligned with the water security transition without governments taking these bold first steps, they said.

Michael Herskovich, global head of stewardship at BNP Paribas Asset Management, said: "With an increasing gap between the supply and demand [of water], as well as rising concerns about water quality and the stability of infrastructure, we strongly support greater political ambition on this critical issue".

Implementing "mandatory water disclosure" and strategies, in particular regarding water security and access, is "crucial for our investment decisions and engagement strategy", he added.

The letter is being launched ahead of the UN Water 2023 conference in New York on 22-24 March. The summit will be the first time in almost 50 years that heads of state have gathered to tackle water security.

The letter calls for four specific recommendations for global governments ahead of the March summit.

These are to strengthen national sustainable development strategies for 2030 before the UN Water Conference, and commit to ambitious, domestic short term water targets.

Also to create new domestic policies to deliver these targets and incentivise private investments in water solutions, and commit to implementing mandatory water disclosure requirements.

Cate Lamb, global director of water security at CDP, a non-profit organisation, called on policymakers and other financial institutions to "sit up and take notice" of the call to action.

She added: "The time has long since passed when we can pretend our planet's freshwater resources can be infinitely exploited.

"The answer is to raise awareness, mandate disclosure and act quickly on exposure to water risks."