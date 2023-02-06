CCLA IM appoints stewardship lead for environmental issues

Younger previously worked at corporate governance and shareholder advisory consultancy PIRC, where she most recently held the position of head of engagement.
Younger previously worked at corporate governance and shareholder advisory consultancy PIRC, where she most recently held the position of head of engagement.

CCLA Investment Management has appointed Tessa Younger in the newly-created role of stewardship lead for the environment.

Younger joined in January to "add capacity and momentum" to the work undertaken by Helen Wildsmith, CCLA's climate-focused stewardship director and its wider sustainability team, the UK's largest charity investment manager said.

Reporting to head of sustainability James Corah, Younger will lead CCLA's ‘Better Environment' work, managing all stewardship on environmental issues, which aims to drive clear improvements at investee companies.

Younger had previously worked at corporate governance and shareholder advisory consultancy PIRC, where she most recently held the position of head of engagement. 

During her time there, she was responsible for developing active ownership strategies for asset owner clients, driving engagement with listed corporates and promoting policy stances focused on climate risk and carbon emissions. 

She had previously collaborated with CCLA in various investor initiatives and campaigns, including leading on a ‘Say on Climate' initiative to encourage FTSE companies to put their climate transition plans to a shareholder vote.

Commenting on Younger's appointment, Corah said: "Her track record in active ownership and of leading industry coalitions on climate is exemplary and will support us greatly in our ongoing efforts to protect the natural environment and bring investors together to build a better, healthier, natural world." 

Younger added: "I am delighted to join such a dynamic leader whose values I share and to accelerate progress and deliver impact in collaboration with colleagues, clients and our industry peers."

This is the latest appointment in a series of senior hires CCLA has made to its sustainability team. 

At the end of 2022, it appointment of former UK independent anti-slavery commissioner Sara Thornton as a consultant on modern slavery and Martin Buttle to lead CCLA's ‘Better Work' stream focused on ensuring fair and sustainable working conditions.

Field will remain as manager of the Liontrust UK Equity Income, UK Equity, GF UK Equity and Income funds and deputy manager of the Edinburgh Investment Trust.
