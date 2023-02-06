Redwheel launches Article 8 UK Climate Engagement fund

Value-oriented portfolio manager John Teahan (pictured) will be the lead manager of the strategy.

The fund's objective will be to provide an income and capital return consistent with the team's historic approach, but with the incorporation of an explicit climate aim, which will be to align companies with the Paris Agreement.

Through a concentrated, high conviction portfolio of UK stocks, the fund will aim to urge carbon intensive companies to progress transition plans through the combination of an in-depth climate assessment framework and active management.

John Teahan, value-oriented portfolio manager at Redwheel, will lead the strategy, with support from veteran managers Nick Purves and Ian Lance.

The Big Interview with Redwheel CEO Tord Stallvik

"Action to mitigate climate change is critical, but the current investment industry response is not working. Divestment and exclusion may decarbonise a portfolio, but not the real world," Teahan said.

"We believe active ownership is more powerful, where investors do not just act as passive bystanders but communicate with companies to influence and support long-term success, create value, and accelerate a realistic carbon transition."

Teahan added that attractively valued carbon-intensive companies offer a compelling opportunity to investors, given that low-emitting companies are valued increasingly at a premium.

The strategy is supported by Greenwheel, Redwheel's sustainability insights and strategy function, which was unveiled last week and is headed by Stephanie Kelly.

Redwheel launches Greenwheel sustainability capability

The remit of the Greenwheel team will be to advise, support and provide an independent challenge to the firm's seven investment teams.

This will include providing research, sustainability strategies and client perspectives at each stage of the product life cycle for the group's Enhanced ESG, Transition and Sustainable funds.

Kelly added: "Greenwheel will remain a critical partner for the team, providing independent challenge and oversight to ensure a high level of governance for the fund, while keeping the team aware of the best practice and best frameworks with which to assess companies."