Only 34 out of 1100 equity fund managers are certified as B Corp

Triple Point is the latest firm to get the certification

A B Corporation certification is a globally recognised mark of meeting high social and environmental performance standards, transparency and accountability.

The certification is given by B Lab, a global standards body with rates firms on things like governance, workers, environment and customers. Companies require a minimum of 80 points to get a certification.

ESG funds swell in numbers despite disclosure failures

Triple Point is the latest fund management firm to achieve the status with a score of 97.6. It began the process in 2020 and they were verified in 2022.

The firm falls into the 'equity investing' category, of which there are only 34 UK firms listed. However, when expanded to all investment firms, the number rises to 58.

In November last year, First Sentier Investors achieved its certification with a score of 107.2.

James Crammer, managing partner at Triple Point said the initial score is "encouraging awareness and will only fuel our ambition further".

Lindsay Smart, head of sustainability at the firm, said the certification was "an important milestone" and the commitments and targets for improvement would be included in the upcoming sustainability report.