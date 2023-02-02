Bank of England meets expectations with 0.5 percentage point hike

7-2 split

The Bank of England
The Bank of England

The Bank of England has met market expectations today (2 February) after hiking interest rates by 50 basis points to 4%.

With a 7-2 split, the bank's Monetary Policy Committee took interest rates to a new 14-year high as it attempted to tackle persistent inflation.

UK inflation has remained high despite slowly declining, sitting at 10.5% in December, even as the central bank makes its tenth consecutive rate hike.

The MPC warned that UK domestic inflationary pressures had been "firmer than expected," noting that private sector pay growth and services inflation had been "notably higher than forecast" in the bank's November prediction.

It added that inflation is expected to fall to about 4% by the end of the year, along with "a much shallower projected decline in output".

GDP is still expected to decline throughout both 2023 and the first quarter of 2024. While growth is projected to recover eventually, it will remain "well below pre-pandemic rates". Unemployment is projected to rise to 5.25% in the medium term.

Widely expected by markets, markets put the chances of 50bps hike at 86% minutes before the hike was announced.

Fed continues to shrink rate rises with 25 basis points move

A split vote had also been expected, as in the December MPC six members voted for the successful 50bps rise, while two voted for no change and one voted for a 75bps hike.

The news comes following the unanimous decision from the Federal Reserve last night to hike rates by just 25 basis points, slowing the pace of rises from the American central bank.



Schroder REIT issues 6.9% dividend despite 17% drop in NAV

Industry expects tightening cycle to end soon following Bank of England hike

UK

Industry expects tightening cycle to end soon following Bank of England hike

50 basis point rise to 4%

50 basis point rise to 4%

Chair of the Treasury Committee Harriett Baldwin
UK

Treasury Committee launches quantitative tightening inquiry

Calls for evidence

Calls for evidence

Out of the 305 profit warnings issued, half (152) were issued due to rising costs, double the share of 2021.
UK

UK company profit warnings spike 50% in 2022

17.7% of firms

17.7% of firms

