Record £25.7bn pulled from funds in 2022

In December, £282m was taken from funds, meaning ten out of 12 months last year funds recorded outflows. Total funds under management stood at £1.4trn at the end of the year.

Responsible funds managed to scrape net inflows of £5.4bn throughout the year, with trackers funds also seeing inflows of £11bn.

Chris Cummings, chief executive of the IA, said: "UK retail investors faced a challenging year in 2022, as inflation soared following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which caused energy and supply shocks.

"Investors grappled with a cost-of-living crisis and returns from stocks and bonds falling in tandem".

In December, outflows eased across most sectors of equity funds, with North America the bestselling IA sector for the second month of the row, with inflows of £358m. Global funds and Asia funds also experienced inflows of £224m and £42m respectively.

All other regions saw outflows in December, with total outflows from equity funds of £33m for the month.

UK equities struggled the most with £1.1bn being pulled from the funds.

Fixed income funds saw inflows decline from £1.4bn in November to £389m in December.

UK gilts and targeted absolute return funds were in the five best selling sectors with £127m and £107m of inflows respectively.

Cummings said the December figures showed "the significant outflows we saw earlier in the year are easing".

In June, last year £4.4bn was pulled from funds.

"With markets rebounding at the start of 2023 and the outlook for bond investing improving, there are glimmers of hope that investor confidence will increase in the first quarter of 2023," the chief executive added.

Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell, described 2022 as a "dark year for the UK's fund management industry" that saw "money flying out of the door by the boatload".

"2022 was the worst year for fund sales on record by a country mile, totally eclipsing other weak periods that occurred following the dotcom crash, around the Brexit vote, and in the depths of the financial crisis," he said. "Indeed, 2022 is the only calendar year in which fund sales to retail investors have been negative, and not by a few pennies either, but to the tune of over £25bn. The figure is so starkly at odds with what went before that it requires at least one double take.

"The pain for the investment management industry is compounded by £24.4bn of institutional fund outflows, taking the total net outflow for the year to an astonishing £50.1bn.

""If the funds industry wants to take something positive from a calamitous year, perhaps it is worth noting that previously poor years in 2008 and 2016 were followed by 12 months of bumper inflows. Another glimmer of light is that outflows moderated towards the end of the year, and it's almost unthinkable that 2023 will be anything but a significant improvement on last year's showing."