Treasury Committee launches quantitative tightening inquiry

From today (2 February), stakeholders, academics, industry experts and "those with knowledge of the subject" are encouraged to submit evidence to the committee, which will investigate the Bank of England's ability to carry out quantitative tightening, the costs to the taxpayer and the impact quantitative easing has had on inflation.

The cross-party committee of MPs will examine the impact quantitative tightening is likely to have on inflation, the economy, households, the financial sector, inflation and growth, while also considering the role quantitative easing may have had in the "outbreak of double-digit inflation".

It will also seek to understand whether the Bank of England has developed an "appropriate strategy and framework" for quantitative tightening, along with assessing "any successful international or historical examples".

Chair of the Treasury Committee Harriett Baldwin said: "After more than a decade of quantitative easing when interest rates were at historic lows, the Bank of England has now begun reversing the process, while also raising interest rates.

"We are in uncharted territory, which is why we are interested in evidence from a wide range of private and public organisations, academics and market participants, as we seek to understand whether the Bank of England's plan is appropriate."