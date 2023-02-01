FCA's COO Shepperd: Consumer Duty 'very different way of doing regulation'

The COO was speaking in an interview on Following the Rules podcast

Speaking in an interview on Following the Rules podcast, the COO said the upcoming regulation was going to be different for the regulator and the companies it oversees.

"It is more of a guidance than anything else," she said.

"The reason it is a guidance is because we want people to get the spirit of it and embed it within the organisation. We need it to be flexible as larger firms will embed it differently than smaller firms."

She went on to say the new regulation looks to tackle the flaws of its predecessor Treating Customers Fairly, which she said had "become a tick box exercise".

"I know because I did some of that and created those boxes to tick," she added.

Prior the FCA, Shepperd was interim director of customer service and change at Aegon and COO at BNY Mellon.

Consumer Duty takes effect on 31 July for new and existing products that are open to sale or renewal.

Last month (25 January) the FCA warned that many firms have significant steps left to take before the deadline.

Resourcing

The COO also responded to concerns over the regulator's resourcing, which has been a source of contention recently.

The FCA has faced criticism that it was struggling to retain its staff and hire quickly enough to meet the demands of its growing responsibilities.

Its workload it anticipated to increase as the Financial Services and Markets Bill gives it, along with the Treasury, the power to rewrite EU rules.

Shepperd said the regulator had hired 863 people in the period between 1 April and 30 November last year. During that period it lost 493 people.

"We expect to continue to expand our headcount to meet the growing remit and resource requirements," she said.

"We are trying to think quite innovatively about how we can work with firms to get through this substantial task," the COO added.

Shepperd is also responsible for authorisations and noted the backlog, which had stood at 12,500 applications, has halved in the past 18 months.

She said she was excited about automation in this space.

An automated form is going out to a "very small pilot group" in February.

Shepperd said the FCA hope to have the form for the Seniors Managers Regime to come out in May, subject to how the trial goes.

At the end of the podcast Shepperd urged the city and firms to be "a bit more understanding" adding that the FCA "are not perfect but we do our best".

"If I had a magic wand and I could change one thing I would want people to realise what they probably already know and that is we can not stop all harm. It is not possible," she added.