Home REIT sets AGM date despite lack of results

20 February

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Home REIT delayed publication of its annual results beyond 31 January extension.
Image:

Home REIT has set its annual general meeting for next month, despite being forced to delay the publication of its annual results for the third time.

In a London Stock Exchange announcement this morning (27 January), the trust said that its AGM will be held on 20 February, where it will be used to update shareholders on the trust and allow them to ask questions.

Despite failing to publish its annual report and accounts, the trust is still legally obliged to hold an AGM before the end of next month.

As a result, the AGM will not include any resolutions, including the standard resolutions relating to receiving the audited financial statements and the auditor's and directors' reports, approving the directors' remuneration report and the re-appointment and remuneration of the auditor.

Instead, it will refer all standard AGM resolutions to a separate ‘accounts general meeting' of shareholders, which Home REIT said would be held "as soon as possible following the publication of the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts".

The board of Home REIT said in the statement that the plan allowed the trust to comply with its legal obligations "in the most efficient, straightforward and transparent way whilst ensuring that shareholders will get a chance to vote" on normal AGM resolutions once it has published its results.

