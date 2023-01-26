Winterflood and PrimaryBid partner to boost retail investor participation

Offer API integration

Kathleen Gallagher
clock • 1 min read
The two firms are targeting stockbrokers and wealth managers
Image:

The two firms are targeting stockbrokers and wealth managers

Winterflood, a market maker, and PrimaryBid, a technology platform for capital markets, have collaborated to boost retail investor participation in UK markets.

The two firms noted the current capital raising process is manual and focused on institutional participation.

As a result they are looking to provide API integration to stockbrokers and wealth managers to allow them to distribute primary market deals to retail investor clients.

In a stock exchange announcement, the companies said the partnership will address the "absence of end-to-end automation and digitisation within the UK's retail distribution framework". 

Hargreaves Lansdown launches three 'ready-made' portfolios

Alex Skrine, director and head of electronic trading at Winterflood Securities, said the "endeavour brings together two leading market infrastructure providers with an ambition to digitise retail investor access to capital markets and ensure investors are treated fairly".

Anand Sambasivan, CEO of PrimaryBid , added: "The future is clear: regulatory changes in both the UK and abroad mean that retail investors will play a more meaningful role in the public markets.

"But the ambitions of UK policymakers will only be realised if the underlying plumbing that broadcasts deals, captures retail demand and delivers allocations is upgraded."

Last year, HM Treasury posted a review into capital raising that said retail investors should not be excluded from public company fundraising, it also acknowledged the framework to facilitate a change would require investment.

MSCI partners with Google to build cloud investment data platform

Later this year, companies will no longer face a ceiling on retail investor participation in public company capital raises thanks to the Financial Services and Markets Bill.

PrimaryBid allows retail investors to participate in capital raising through its platform. It has been used by almost 300 FTSE and AIM companies in the UK.

Winterflood offers traders and technology execution services to allow retail brokers, asset managers and institutional investors.

Related Topics

Kathleen Gallagher
Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

US GDP rises higher than expectations

Investor forum warns of UK equities 'diminished importance'

More on Platforms

Hargreaves Lansdown said the launch is part of a new strategy which aims to “expand and improve the range of investment options” it offers clients.
Platforms

Hargreaves Lansdown launches three 'ready-made' portfolios

‘New strategy’ for firm

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 26 January 2023 • 1 min read
In November 2021 interactive investor made shareholder notifications for UK listed securities opt out rather than opt in
Platforms

interactive investor sees 30% uptick in private investor voting

210,801 votes processed

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 11 January 2023 • 2 min read
Richard Watts is manager of the Jupiter UK Mid Cap fund
Platforms

Fidelity platform restricts investment into Jupiter UK Mid Cap

30 December

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 05 January 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Hargreaves Lansdown launches three 'ready-made' portfolios

26 January 2023 • 1 min read
02

Former Janus Henderson analyst charged by FCA with insider trading

26 January 2023 • 1 min read
03

Liquid alternatives back in the spotlight after year of solid performance

26 January 2023 • 4 min read
04

Capital Group reveals new CEO as part of senior leadership transition

26 January 2023 • 2 min read
05

Asset managers prepare for staff reductions and streamlined product offerings in challenging 2023

25 January 2023 • 6 min read
06

The Big Question: How and where to allocate to fixed income?

26 January 2023 • 1 min read
09 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Fund Selector Focus: Channel Islands - February 2023

Register now
Trustpilot