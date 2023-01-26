Winterflood and PrimaryBid partner to boost retail investor participation

The two firms are targeting stockbrokers and wealth managers

The two firms noted the current capital raising process is manual and focused on institutional participation.

As a result they are looking to provide API integration to stockbrokers and wealth managers to allow them to distribute primary market deals to retail investor clients.

In a stock exchange announcement, the companies said the partnership will address the "absence of end-to-end automation and digitisation within the UK's retail distribution framework".

Alex Skrine, director and head of electronic trading at Winterflood Securities, said the "endeavour brings together two leading market infrastructure providers with an ambition to digitise retail investor access to capital markets and ensure investors are treated fairly".

Anand Sambasivan, CEO of PrimaryBid , added: "The future is clear: regulatory changes in both the UK and abroad mean that retail investors will play a more meaningful role in the public markets.

"But the ambitions of UK policymakers will only be realised if the underlying plumbing that broadcasts deals, captures retail demand and delivers allocations is upgraded."

Last year, HM Treasury posted a review into capital raising that said retail investors should not be excluded from public company fundraising, it also acknowledged the framework to facilitate a change would require investment.

Later this year, companies will no longer face a ceiling on retail investor participation in public company capital raises thanks to the Financial Services and Markets Bill.

PrimaryBid allows retail investors to participate in capital raising through its platform. It has been used by almost 300 FTSE and AIM companies in the UK.

Winterflood offers traders and technology execution services to allow retail brokers, asset managers and institutional investors.