Investor forum warns of UK equities 'diminished importance'

The Investor Forum said there needs to be a supportive environment for UK listed companies

The Investor Forum represents shareholders with more than £680bn in UK equities and is formed of major asset managers including abrdn, Baillie Gifford, BlackRock, Fidelity, M&G and Schroders.

In the group's annual report published today (26 January), executive director Andy Griffiths, wrote that the "status and value of UK listed companies are in need of restoration".

He said the unprecedented collateral calls pension funds had to meet for their liability-driven investment portfolios following the Mini Budget was a "powerful reminder" of the limited exposure pension funds have to UK equities.

Griffiths added there had been "sustained selling" from retail investors.

The outcome of the lack of exposure is this is there has been a "significant hollowing out" of experience and resource dedicated to the asset class within asset managers.

"A recognition of the UK's diminished importance as an investment destination, and the economy's dependence on international investment, is essential if reforms are to yield benefits," he wrote.

The Investor Forum added there needs to be a supportive environment for UK listed companies, which requires analysis of the cause of the decline in attractiveness.

The group went on to warn the issue requires cooperation between boards and shareholders, however, that is a relationship that has been strained recently.

The Investor Forum wrote to the FTSE companies earlier this month calling for a new group to settle issues between the two parties.