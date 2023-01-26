Hargreaves Lansdown launches three 'ready-made' portfolios

Hargreaves Lansdown said the launch is part of a new strategy which aims to “expand and improve the range of investment options” it offers clients.

The funds, which the firm is calling 'ready made', will have a mixture of third-party funds, ETFs and Hargreaves Lansdown building block funds.

They are across three different risk levels: Adventurous Managed; Moderately Adventurous Managed; and Balanced Managed. The higher risk portfolios will have more assets in equities, with the lower risk funds having more in bonds.

The ongoing charges figure is 0.99% for the most risky, falling to 0.98% for the moderate fund and 0.92% for the balanced fund. HL will also charge a platform fee of 0.45%.

The adventurous fund will have volatility of 90-110% of global equity markets, and is for those that have an investment horizon of ten years or more. The other two funds are for investors looking to invest for five years or more. The moderate fund will have a volatility of 70-90% of equity markets, while the balanced fund will have 50-70%.

David Smith, senior fund manager for Hargreaves Lansdown, said that HL will "actively manage the portfolio, and the managers will combine funds, using asset allocation techniques, to blend asset classes for diversification".

Ziad Gergi and Smith will manage the funds for the platform.

The funds will start trading on 8 March, and there is a £1 per unit fixed offer launch price until midnight on 7 March.