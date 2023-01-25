Tritax Big Box suffers from 'material falls in asset values'

15.2% drop in value of assets

Kathleen Gallagher
clock • 1 min read
Tritax Big Box REIT added 2.9 million square feet of development in 2022
Tritax Big Box REIT added 2.9 million square feet of development in 2022

Tritax Big Box REIT, which invests in logistics real estate, struggled in the second half of 2022 as it suffered from “material falls in asset values,” it said in a trading update published today (25 January).

The £5.1bn REIT saw a reduction in like-for-like value of investment assets of 15.2% for 2022, with the second half seeing a 20% reduction.

However, the company also said that it collected 100% of its rent in the fiscal year and there was a £28.4m increase in annual contracted rent from development lettings and active management.

It added 2.9 million square feet of development in 2022, of which 2.4m has been let.

Tritax said the impact on the company's EPRA NTA, the value of its assets, was partly mitigated by development profits and growth in estimated rental value.

The total value of the portfolio was £5.1bn at the end of 2022, down from £5.5bn in December 2021.

Asset managers prepare for staff reductions and streamlined product offerings in challenging 2023

The statement said the EPRA NTA per share is expected to be in line with recent analyst expectations, which was a range of 168 pence to 195 pence.

Colin Godfrey, CEO of the REIT, said the company delivered "excellent operational performance", however, he added the "macroeconomic backdrop has been challenging".

"Given the attractive long-term fundamentals of UK logistics, we are seeing encouraging early signs of stabilisation in the investment market and greater discernment over asset quality which plays to the quality and strength of our portfolio," the CEO said.

Unicorn AIM VCT seeks to raise £10m after difficult year

The company said supply in the UK "remains constrained" with just 2% of ready to occupy vacant space. It added there was 38m square foot of UK lettings in 2022, the third highest on record and the real estate transactions continued, albeit slowed.

Tritax Big Box is currently trading on a 37.7% discount, according to Morningstar.

