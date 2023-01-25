Oakley Capital Investments records 24% NAV return per share

The company saw five exits worth £234m last year

The £1.2bn trust said the portfolio uplift was driven mostly by EBITDA growth, responsible for 65% of the figure, and 35% through "multiple expansion driven primarily by exits".

The trust invests in Oakley Capital Private Equity funds, which invest in the technology, consumer and education sectors in Europe.

It saw five exits worth £234m last year, at an average of five times gross money multiple and an average premium to carrying value of 70%.

OCI, which plans to report its annual results on 9 March, made new investments worth £214m and follow-on investments worth £55m.

"Looking ahead, the combination of disruptive business models targeting long-term megatrends, including the shift online for businesses and consumers, and global demand for quality education, is expected to continue delivering resilient trading in 2023," the trading update said.

However, the trust continues to suffer from a double digit discount, which stood at almost 32% yesterday, according to Morningstar.

The board completed the buyback and cancellation of 2.2 million shares at an average price of 407 pence per share during the year. This resulted in a NAV uplift of 2 pence.

The statement said the board "remains committed to its share buyback programme".